The International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE Prague to Explore Hotel Management, Wellness, and Brand Leadership with Global Sponsors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) will soon welcome luxury hospitality leaders from across Europe and beyond to INSPIRE Europe, November 12–13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague. This 15th edition of INSPIRE will feature 60+ speakers and 300+ attendees, delivering two days of insights, networking, and solutions for the year ahead.

Spotlight on Key Sessions

Among the highlights in Prague:

Third-Party Hotel Management: Investment, Agility, and Growth

Xavier Grange , Chief Development Officer, Sofitel, MGallery, Emblems Global & Luxe Europe Ina Plunien , Vice President, Cedar Capital Partners Nicolas Horky , Partner, Head of Hotel Transactions CEE & SEE, Cushman & Wakefield David Anderson , President, Aimbridge EMEA Moderator: Alexandra Dumoulin , Director, HVS

For Goodness Sake. Relax!

Richard Hyde , Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World

In-Depth Interview with Tom Rowntree

VP Global Luxury Brands – Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, and Vignette Collection, IHG

Exploring the evolution of luxury brand storytelling and guest experience.



Sponsors Driving Innovation

INSPIRE is made possible by the support of leading partners who bring expertise and thought leadership to the stage.

Ecolab will lead a panel on Sustainability in Luxury Hospitality .

will lead a panel on . Avendra International will present Resilient Luxury: Reinventing Procurement Strategy for Uncertain Times .

will present . WorldHotels will join the conversation with Building Iconic Luxury Brands in the Digital Age: Strategies for the Next Generation of Luxury Hospitality.

Additional sponsors across both conferences include Honeywell, Encore, WorldVue, ADA Cosmetics, Nutrafi, Matrix, Berkshire Hospitality, and many more .

A Global Platform for Luxury Hospitality

INSPIRE Europe in Prague sets the stage for ILHA's 16th Annual INSPIRE USA Conference, held December 10–11 at Resorts World Las Vegas with 1,000+ attendees and 100+ speakers. Together, the two forums create the most influential B2B gathering for hoteliers, asset managers, investors, and developers worldwide.

Register Today

Tier three is almost sold out!

Prague (Nov 12–13, 2025) : inspire.ilha.org/eu



: Las Vegas (Dec 10–11, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/us



About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

