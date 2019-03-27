The International Cooperation Mechanism for Green Sustainable Development Co-Initiated by China and Nordic Countries

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic China Smart City Conference was held in Stockholm on March 26th. The conference was jointly initiated by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Sweden, the Sweden-China Trade Council (SCTC), the Sweden-China Greentech Alliance (SCGA) and Swecare, and hosted by Swedish Environment Research Institute (IVL). Mr. Zheng Xinli, the Executive Vice Chairman of China Urban-townization Promotion Council (CUPC) and China Green Sustainable Development Association (CGSDA), delivered a keynote speech themed "The New Chapter of Green Sustainable Development - Philosophy and Opportunity of China Nordic cooperation".

Mr. Yang Zijian, the Vice President of CUPC and CGSDA, reported on "The Birth of Sino-Nordic Promotion Association for Green Sustainable Development (SNPA) - an International Cooperation Mechanism for Common Innovation", and joined the panel discussion on "How could a Nordic-China partnership contribute to the fulfilment of UN's Sustainable Development Goals".

Witnessed by Mr. Gui Congyou, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Sweden; and Svein Berg, Director of the Nordic Innovation, CGSDA and IVL from Sweden, State of Green (SOG) of Denmark signed the strategic MOU respectively on the initiation of SNPA. The birth of SNPA marked that China and Nordic countries would jointly promote green sustainable development under a new mechanism of international cooperation.

SNPA will build an innovative international cooperation model featuring "Government Support + Chamber of Commerce Implementation + Enterprise Participation". The mechanism will take the forum/expo as the platform for exchange and cooperation, with the joint research and intellectual support, the pilot projects as hands-on facilitators, and the enterprises as participants.

SNPA will build a new international cooperation ecosystem to create sound business environment and social services, combining the advanced experiences and expertise from Nordic countries with the huge market demand in China. SNPA will deepen international project cooperation in the areas like green urbanization, eco-environment, healthcare, education, industrial innovation, financing support and other areas related to sustainable development, helping to achieve the UN SDGs. China and Nordic counties will join to carry out international cooperation on green sustainable development, which will play an important role in guiding and promoting global sustainable development.

SOURCE China Green Sustainable Development Association (CGSDA)