The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement Annual Conference Series brings you global leaders in healthcare and VBHC pioneers alongside a special COVID-19 session

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) expects over 700 delegates at their Virtual Congress on 16-19 November 2020.

Suzanne Gaunt, President and CEO, ICHOM, shares, "At our first Virtual Congress, I am delighted to be joined by so many high-calibre speakers. Over the four days, we offer you the chance to learn, debate and discuss the most important aspects of value-based healthcare and connect with your community. We are including a session on our new COVID-19 Standard Set which will help the VBHC community during this pandemic."

The COVID session at the ICHOM Virtual Congress, chaired by Dr Kees Brinkman, Internist, OLVG Hospital, Santeon will provide an overview of the recently introduced COVID-19 Standard Set including definitions for each measure, PROMs time points for collection and associated risk factors.

Expert speakers at the Congress include:

Professor Chorh Chuan Tan, Chief Health Scientist and Executive Director, Office for Healthcare, Transformation, Ministry of Health, Singapore

Ronnie van Diemen-Steenvoorde , Director-General of Curative Care - Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

Omar Ishrak, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board – Medtronic

Francesca Colombo , Head of Health Division, OECD

The event allows the delegates to:

Understand the benefits of outcomes measurement and how this empowers patients, providers, payers and policy makers alike

Hear ICHOM's strategic plans for a step change in our efforts to unlocking the potential of VBHC

Know how to implement VBHC, with our step by step guide on how to get started to how to scale

Listen to real-life examples of organisations in the USA , Canada , Europe , Wales and Asia-Pacific where routine care includes outcomes measurement and shared decision making

Networking features have been added to an already impressive online platform to offer delegates, sponsors and exhibitors a more immersive and interactive experience. These include face to face meetings, networking lounges, chat forums and breakout areas.

Visit conference.ichom.org for more information.

More Information on ICHOM:

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

