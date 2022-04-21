The Interim Amendments to Quant's Senior Bonds become effective

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

Following the approval of the written procedure initiated pursuant to a notice of written procedure dated 24 March 2022 (the "Notice") in respect of its up to EUR 120,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds with ISIN: SE0010663260 (the "Senior Bonds"), Quant AB (publ) ("Quant") is pleased to announce that the conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the Interim Proposals (as defined in the Notice) to the terms and conditions of the Senior Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") have been satisfied, and the Interim Proposals have become effective as of today's date.

As communicated in the press release dated 7 April 2022, the Proposals set out in the Notice were approved by the holders of the Senior Bonds, including, inter alia, the extension of the maturity of the Senior Bonds by three months, subject to the Interim Conditions Precedent (as defined in the Notice).

Further to this approval, the Interim Conditions Precedent including, inter alia, confirmation of the continued validity of the existing security and guarantees, have now been satisfied and the Terms and Conditions have been amended to extend the maturity of the Senior Bonds by three months (from 15 February 2023 to 15 May 2023) (the Terms and Conditions as amended, the "Interim Terms and Conditions").

The Interim Terms and Conditions can be found on the Quant's website at the following link: www.quantservice.com/investors.

The Final Conditions Precedent required to be satisfied for the Final Proposals (each as defined in the Notice) to become effective remain to be satisfied and a further press release will be sent upon such satisfaction.

The payment of the Base Fee and the Early Voting Fee (each as defined in the Notice) remains conditional upon satisfaction of the Final Conditions Precedent.

Stockholm, 21 April 2022

Quant AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Tomas Rönn, CEO, +46 720 92 11 20

André Strömgren, CFO: +46 708 410 796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing 2,500 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on 21 April 2022

