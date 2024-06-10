The Innovation Foundation, empowered by the Adecco Group, joins forces with Halixia

Launching the Mature Workers Programme

LONDON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halixia, a purpose-based UK fintech dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals, announced today that it is collaborating with the Adecco Group's Innovation Foundation, a Social Innovation Lab dedicated to increasing the employability and access to labour markets for underserved populations.

Together, they are working on the Innovation Foundation's groundbreaking Mature Workers Programme, aimed at supporting those between the ages of 50 and 65 in finding meaningful employment opportunities.

In a world where demographics of consumers are shifting and individuals are extending their careers, the Mature Workers Programme addresses the unique needs and challenges faced by both employers and employees.

Cynthia Hansen, Managing Director at the Innovation Foundation, said:

"At the Innovation Foundation, we recognise the immense value that mature workers bring to the workforce, particularly in economies or sectors reaching full employment rates. There currently exists little in the way of practical solutions to appropriately address the needs of older individuals to remain engaged in the workforce."

Mark Glover, Co-founder and Chief Collaborator at Halixia, said: "Our mission at Halixia is to empower individuals to live better longer lives. By partnering with the Innovation Foundation, we can extend our reach and impact by supporting mature workers in their journey to remain active, engaged, and fulfilled in the workforce".

"We believe that age should never be a barrier to meaningful employment," added Cynthia. "Together with Halixia, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and age-diverse workforce where everyone has the opportunity to continue learning, earning and contributing."

"Research consistently shows that staying engaged at work isn't just about earning a wage; it's a powerful antidote to the challenges often associated with ageing," explains Mark. "By remaining active in the workforce, older workers can not only increase their financial resilience but also combat stress, depression, isolation, and loneliness. Work provides a sense of purpose, social interaction, and mental stimulation, all of which are crucial for maintaining overall well-being as we age."

The Mature Workers Programme aims to assist enterprises in harnessing the advantages of a more mature workforce, as well as increasing the employability of mature workers themselves. Both the Innovation Foundation and Halixia are excited to embark on this collaborative initiative together.

For more information about the Mature Workers Program, please visit https://www.adeccogroup.com/innovationfoundation/projects/mature-workers or contact info@innovationfoundation.net.

About the Innovation Foundation

The Innovation Foundation is a Social Innovation Lab which supports sustainable livelihoods by creating practical solutions to increase the employability and access to labour markets for underserved populations. They identify people who are falling out of the workforce and their unmet needs and then develop solutions to meet those needs, working with experts and end-users. Their prototypes are then taken out into the world with the right partners on the ground. Empowered by the Adecco Group, the global Innovation Foundation leverages the vast know-how of a Fortune Global 500 company and the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company.

About Halixia

Halixia is a purpose-based startup committed to helping people live better longer lives. Through its innovative approach to aging, Halixia provides actionable insights and solutions to support individuals in achieving optimal health, well-being, and longevity. By empowering individuals to take control of their ageing journey, Halixia is redefining what it means to grow older today.

For media requests, please contact mediaenquiries@halixia.com

128 City Road, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 2NX