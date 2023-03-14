THE INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET IS EXPECTED TO WITNESS MORE THAN $3 BILLION INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN 2028; AROUND 670 MW OF POWER CAPACITY TO BE ADDED BETWEEN 2023-2028 - ARIZTON

14 Mar, 2023, 14:01 GMT
CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Indonesia data center market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2022-2028.
INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET
12 - Tables
21 - Charts
133 – Pages
Indonesia is one of the major economies among ASEAN countries. The data center market in Indonesia has been growing rapidly and is the second major market after Singapore. It had a share of around 15% of the overall investment in 2022 in the Southeast Asia data center market. Indonesia has ample availability of industrial land in the form of free trade zones and special economic zones. Also, the government has established several industrial parks to support industrial developments in the country. Data center operators have also started opting for new locations apart from major markets such as Jakarta and West Java. The Indonesia data center market has several local and global colocation operators and newer players. The rapid growth in digitalization in the MSME sector and the increase in the number of technology firms in the country will keep driving colocation demand in the market.
INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 3.07 Billion
|
Market Size (Area)
|
500 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
124 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
6.27 %
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
RAPID INCREASE IN DIGITALIZATION TO BOOST THE DEMAND FOR DATA CENTERS IN INDONESIA
- Digitalization is one of the major drivers for the growth of the data center industry. In Indonesia, the government is taking several initiatives for the country's digital transformation.
- The government's program – Making Indonesia 4.0 – will put Indonesia among the top ten global economies by 2030. The initiative includes the implementation of digital transformation in industry verticals such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare, among others.
- According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, the digital transformation strategy of Indonesia focuses on around ten sectors – government, healthcare, education, industrial, and others.
- The Indonesian government launched the Digital Indonesia Roadmap 2021-2024 to improve digital transformation in the country among sectors such as infrastructure, economy, government, and society.
- The government of Indonesia has planned to target around 30 million MSMEs in the country to migrate to digital platforms by 2024.
- The government of Indonesia also has launched it's Digital Health Transformation Strategy 2024 to support digital growth in the healthcare sector.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Indonesia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 65
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18
- Coverage: 15+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Indonesia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market
- The Indonesian market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Jakarta
- West Java
- Other Cities
MAJOR VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Aesler Group International
- AO
- Arkonin
- Asdi Swasatya
- Aurecon
- AWP Architects
- Beca
- Cundall
- Barry-Wehmiller Design Group
- DSCO Group
- Leighton Asia
- NTT Facilities
- Obayashi Corporation
- Parker van den Bergh
- PT PP
- Ramboll
- Sarana Multi Infrastructure
- Tetra
- Turner & Townsend
- Vale Architects
- WT
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Biznet Data Center
- DCI Indonesia
- DTP
- Elitery
- EDGE DC
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Indosat Ooredoo
- IDC Indonesia
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group
- SpaceDC
- Telkom Indonesia
New Entrants
- BDx
- Data Center First
- Digital Edge DC
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Evolution Data Centres
- GDS Services
- K2 Data Centres
- MettaDC
- Minoro Energi Indonesia
- Pure Data Centres Group
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Indonesia
- Historical Market Scenario
- 65+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- West Java
- Jakarta
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Indonesia
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors in Indonesia
- Investment Opportunities in Indonesia
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia
- Colocation Services Market in Indonesia
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Breakup of Construction Cost
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Geography Segmentation
- Jakarta
- West Java
- Other Cities
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
