The Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Sales to Reach 36,510 Units by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

09 May, 2024, 18:55 GMT
CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Indonesia construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during 2023-2029.
To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-construction-equipment-market
Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size- Volume (2029)
|
36,510 Units
|
Market Size- Volume (2023)
|
28,568 Units
|
CAGR- Volume (2023-2029)
|
4.17 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
In 2023, the Indonesian government increased infrastructure development projects, including constructing airports, railway lines, roadways, highways & bridges across the country. The government invested $407 billion under the Nation Strategic Plan; the fund was directed in 200 different PPP projects in 2023. The demand for hydraulic excavators is growing due to the rise in public infrastructure projects, which include the extension of railways tracks, airports & renovation of bridges & highways across Indonesia in 2023. Several road construction & housing projects were under progress in different countries in the Indonesian market in 2023.
The demand for large crawler excavators is growing in Indonesia due to extensive use in nickel and coal mining projects. In 2023, the Indonesian government started a new nickel smelter in the North Morowali region of Central Sulawesi. The smelter produced 13 million tons of nickel ore annually. In addition, the government has also planned to invest in various public infrastructure projects in Jakarta. Investments are also directed toward the construction of businesses, a financial center for global research, and the development of emerging technologies such as clean energy and 5G technology. The sales of crawler excavators are expected to grow due to rise in smart city projects in Jakarta, Bandung, & Surabaya. These tools can also operate in rough terrains efficiently, which makes them ideal for smart city projects. In contrast to developed economies such as Western Europe, North America and other medium and large excavators are in higher demand.
Vendor Insights
- Caterpillar, Kobelco, SANY, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and Komatsu are leaders in the Indonesia construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment.
- Toyota Material Handling, Kubota, Liu Gong, Yanmar, and JCB are niche players in the Indonesia construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the local Indonesian market.
- Volvo Construction Equipment, Zoomlion, Takeuchi, and XCMG are emerging in the Indonesia construction equipment market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the country's market.
- SAKAI, Sumitomo, Hyundai Construction Equipment, and Liebherr had an established presence for a significant period in the Indonesia construction equipment industry, coupled with diverse product offerings. These companies generally lag behind competitors in providing innovative and advanced product technology.
Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Investments in Public Infrastructure Projects through PPP Model
- Skilled Labor Shortage due to High Dependency on Foreign Labor
- Rise in Mining Projects Drive Compact Equipment
Trends
- Intense Rivalry between Chinese and other OEMs in the Indonesian market
- Adoption of Electric & Hydrogen Fuel Technologies
- Application of Mini Excavators in Palm Oil Plantations
Challenges
- Surge in Building Material Prices Hampers the Construction Projects
- Skilled Labor Shortage due to High Dependency on Foreign Labor
- Government Policy to allow Foreign-Manufactured Used Equipment, Hampering Sales of New Equipment
Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-construction-equipment-market
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Prominent Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Kubota
- SANY
- JCB
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)
- Kobelco
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd
- Hyundai Construction Equipment
Other Prominent Vendors
- Liebherr
- LiuGong
- Yanmar
- Sumitomo Construction Machinery
- Takeuchi
- Toyota Material Handling
- Manitou
- SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD
- KATO WORKS CO., LTD.
- GEHL
- MERLO Group
- Bobcat
- Terex Corporation
- CNH Industrial
- Mecalac
- AIRMAN
- Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG)
- Hidromek
- Rokbak
Distributor Profiles
- PT Indotruck Utama
- United Tractors
- Multicrane Perkasa
- PT. Airindo Sakti
- PT. Sumitomo Construction Machinery
- PT. Badak Prima Lestari
- PT. United Equipment Indonesia
- ALTRAK 1978
Market Segmentation
Type
- Earthmoving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loaders
- Wheeled Loaders
- Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)
- Road Construction Equipment
- Road Rollers
- Asphalt Pavers
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
- Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
- Other Construction Equipment
- Dumper
- Tipper
- Concrete Mixer
- Concrete Pump Truck
- End Users
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Who are the key players in the Indonesia construction equipment market?
What is the growth rate of the Indonesia construction equipment market?
How big is the Indonesia construction equipment market?
What are the trends in the Indonesia construction equipment industry?
Which are the major distributor companies in the Indonesia construction equipment market?
How big is the Indonesia construction equipment market?
What is the growth rate of the Indonesia construction equipment market?
Who are the key players in the Indonesia construction equipment market?
What are the trends in the Indonesia construction equipment industry?
Which are the major distributor companies in the Indonesia construction equipment market?
Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Report:
Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029
Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029
Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029
Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029
Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-construction-equipment-market
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408866/Aritzon_Construction_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
Share this article