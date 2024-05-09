The Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Sales to Reach 36,510 Units by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Indonesia construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during 2023-2029.

In 2023, the Indonesian government increased infrastructure development projects, including constructing airports, railway lines, roadways, highways & bridges across the country. The government invested $407 billion under the Nation Strategic Plan; the fund was directed in 200 different PPP projects in 2023. The demand for hydraulic excavators is growing due to the rise in public infrastructure projects, which include the extension of railways tracks, airports & renovation of bridges & highways across Indonesia in 2023. Several road construction & housing projects were under progress in different countries in the Indonesian market in 2023.

The demand for large crawler excavators is growing in Indonesia due to extensive use in nickel and coal mining projects. In 2023, the Indonesian government started a new nickel smelter in the North Morowali region of Central Sulawesi. The smelter produced 13 million tons of nickel ore annually. In addition, the government has also planned to invest in various public infrastructure projects in Jakarta. Investments are also directed toward the construction of businesses, a financial center for global research, and the development of emerging technologies such as clean energy and 5G technology. The sales of crawler excavators are expected to grow due to rise in smart city projects in Jakarta, Bandung, & Surabaya. These tools can also operate in rough terrains efficiently, which makes them ideal for smart city projects. In contrast to developed economies such as Western Europe, North America and other medium and large excavators are in higher demand.

Vendor Insights

Caterpillar, Kobelco, SANY, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and Komatsu are leaders in the Indonesia construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment.

construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment. Toyota Material Handling, Kubota, Liu Gong , Yanmar, and JCB are niche players in the Indonesia construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the local Indonesian market.

, Yanmar, and JCB are niche players in the construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the local Indonesian market. Volvo Construction Equipment, Zoomlion, Takeuchi, and XCMG are emerging in the Indonesia construction equipment market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the country's market.

construction equipment market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the country's market. SAKAI , Sumitomo, Hyundai Construction Equipment, and Liebherr had an established presence for a significant period in the Indonesia construction equipment industry, coupled with diverse product offerings. These companies generally lag behind competitors in providing innovative and advanced product technology.

Indonesia Construction Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Investments in Public Infrastructure Projects through PPP Model

Skilled Labor Shortage due to High Dependency on Foreign Labor

Rise in Mining Projects Drive Compact Equipment

Trends

Intense Rivalry between Chinese and other OEMs in the Indonesian market

Adoption of Electric & Hydrogen Fuel Technologies

Application of Mini Excavators in Palm Oil Plantations

Challenges

Surge in Building Material Prices Hampers the Construction Projects

Skilled Labor Shortage due to High Dependency on Foreign Labor

Government Policy to allow Foreign-Manufactured Used Equipment, Hampering Sales of New Equipment

Who are the key players in the Indonesia construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the Indonesia construction equipment market?

How big is the Indonesia construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Indonesia construction equipment industry?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Indonesia construction equipment market?

