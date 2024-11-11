The inauguration of the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and the new Data Center Park by stc to support Bahrain's strategic economic vision

The 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and Data Center Park demonstrate stc's commitment to Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, including its net-zero emissions goal by 2060. These projects are a key step in powering Bahrain's digital future across diverse sectors, from government and healthcare to hospitality and entertainment. The investments will also stimulate job creation and provide valuable training for Bahrain's next generation of ICT professionals, nurturing talent and advancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem.

The 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system, is part of 2Africa, one of the world's longest subsea cable networks, which extends from Bahrain across the Arabian Gulf, India, Pakistan, and onward to Africa and Europe, spans 45,000 km and offers an impressive capacity of 180 terabits per second.

Meanwhile, the Data Center Park, currently under construction on a 55,000 square meters in Al Qurain area, is specifically designed to meet the needs of content providers and global enterprises that require high computing power. Set to scale up to 60 megawatts of IT load, this energy-efficient facility supports Bahrain's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the economy and strengthen the ICT sector. The Data Center Park also aligns with Bahrain's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 through the use of innovative renewable energy technology.

The inauguration of the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and the Data Center Park were announced in the presence of H.R.H. Prince Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal, stc Group Chairman, and key representatives from government entities and various organisations.

