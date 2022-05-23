The Inaugural BSV Global Blockchain Convention Opens its door in Dubai Tomorrow

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Global Blockchain Convention welcomes the public, businesses, and the industry for the first time ever in Dubai. Come to the Grand Hyatt in Dubai between 24 May and 26 May, 2022 and be part of the conversation.

The convention will play host to thought leaders, speakers, and moderators from around the world. Hear from a range of prestigious speakers including:

CNBC Arabia Anchor Hussein Al Sayed who will moderate the NFT, Metaverse and Blockchain panel

Somi Arian, Founder and CEO of FemPeak, who will join the Web3 and BSV Blockchain, and The Future World with Blockchain panels

Ramia Farrage Senior Producer & Presenter, Forbes Middle East who will moderate the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and BSV panel

Participants will also be able to see additional industry professionals and experts, MDs, CEOs, and technical experts speak and moderate during the convention:

- CEO & Director, TAAL Latif Ladid - Chair, 5G World Alliance and President, IPv6 Forum

- CEO, Sand Dollar Ventures Naeem Aslam - Columnist, Nasdaq; Founder, Zaye Consulting

During this three-day event, learn and hear about topics such as NFTs, powering markets for BSV, supply chains, Web3 and IPV6, law and order, Islamic finance, and smart contracts. The event will also see keynote addresses from Jimmy Nguyen, Founder of the BSV Blockchain Association and Dr Craig Wright, Chief Scientist of nChain.

The three-day event will have a CoinGeek sponsored pop-up bitcoin arcade, the Bitcade. Convention goers will have the chance to leave the night with more than just BSV and blockchain information; gamers could walk away with $250 in prize money.

Bitcade Dubai will feature Haste Arcade, the world's first instant leaderboard payout gaming platform, showcasing their games, Jump, Forest & Fire and Lost on Show. It will also feature the official NFT pet of the metaverse, DuroDogs. This allows one to train their dog virtually and compete with it on DuroDogs Parks and Ruff Runner.

Expect big announcements from companies like Gate2Chain who will be unveiling their latest partnership with a United Nations backed company and be the first to hear of an extraordinary NFT release from Buzzmint – a completely unique opportunity for art lovers.

And finally, Jackson Laskey from Unbounded Capital will be launching an equity crowdfund on WeFunder for NFTY Jigs. The quick, easy, and cheap way to manage NFTs for games and apps.

To find out more about the BSV Global Blockchain Convention, its speakers, sponsors, announcement or, event producer Calvin Ayre and Ayre Ventures join us at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on May 24-26, 2022. Alternatively, the event is being live streamed for those that cannot make it in person. However, with most travel restrictions now lifted, the organizers hope to see you all in person.

About the BSV Global Blockchain Convention

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the Global Blockchain Convention we show how the BSV Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable onchain solutions and achieve wonderful things. The way we do this is by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our convention is the best avenue to see new blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from global blockchain leaders.



Join us in Dubai, in person or on our virtual platform, May 24-26, 2022. Broadcasting live from the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the BSV Global Blockchain Convention highlights the utility and wide range of solutions only possible on the BSV Blockchain. Join us in the scaling revolution.

