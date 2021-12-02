The Impulse x Barça: FC Barcelona players debate the impulse of the next generation on the CUPRA Next Gen Podcast

Barça players Marc ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati , Pedri and Eric Garcia are guests on to new special episodes of the CUPRA Tribe's podcast 'The Impulse'

The players talk about their drive to become professional footballers and the role of the next generation in shaping the new era

The episodes are now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Ivoox

MARTORELL, Spain, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In football, as in life, there are people who are ready to revolutionise everything with their impulse. They are the dreamers, the next generation, and they're here to mark a new era. To talk about it, FC Barcelona participates in a podcast for the first time with five of its players: it's the CUPRA Next Gen Podcast, two special episodes of The Impulse.