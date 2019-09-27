The HydraFacial Company Expands UK Footprint

LONG BEACH, California, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial Company announced that it is increasing its presence in the UK by purchasing assets of the ConsultingRoom to create HydraFacial UK. As part of this acquisition, 19 ConsultingRoom employees will transition to the HydraFacial UK team to ensure the continuity of service with HydraFacial customers. This new entity will increase the company's international profile by adding northern Europe into a portfolio that already includes China, Japan, Spain and Canada in having corporate offices and direct sales.

The HydraFacial Company, based in Long Beach, California, has been growing exponentially both nationally and internationally with over 450 employees globally. The Company continues to work with over 50 distributors in 80+ other countries serving 12,500+ customers worldwide and delivers over 2.5M treatments every year. The HydraFacial World Tour has generated a huge social following and media attention with its World Tour stops treating thousands globally.

The ConsultingRoom formed back in 2002 by business partners Ron Myers and Martyn Roe, established the HydraFacial and Perk base over the past 10 years, and has an enviable reputation within the UK aesthetic marketplace for its in-depth understanding of skincare, its innovative approach to business and an award-winning service. Until this deal they were a long-term distribution partner and now with the formation of HydraFacial UK, have become a direct market model.

"We are excited that we will now have a direct connection with both customers and consumers in the UK, one of our largest markets outside of the US and Canada," says Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer at The HydraFacial Company. "We value the partnership that the ConsultingRoom has with their customers, and we will ensure that through this transition, we will continue to provide an excellent level of support to this market. Ron, Martyn and all those at the ConsultingRoom play a vital role in our success, and we look forward to expanding with them."

"The ConsultingRoom has always taken pride in trying to offer the best possible customer support and service to our clients – and HydraFacial has long provided a natural synergy with that ethos" said Martyn Roe, Director "To now be a part of such an exciting, rapidly expanding company is a natural next step for us. We have always played a vital role in The HydraFacial Nation, and we are excited to be an integrated extension of the US-based brand."

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting.

About The HydraFacial Company

Since 1997, The HydraFacial Company has been a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, pioneering hydradermabrasion with both HydraFacial® and Perk™ products. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company's products are popular in over 87 countries worldwide. With over 12,700 customers and over 2.5 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

About the ConsultingRoom

The ConsultingRoom provides a wide range of aesthetic industry information to consumers, journalists and aesthetic clinics. Our website receives over 2 million visits from consumers each year, and we deliver a wide range of business-related membership services to over 550 leading aesthetic clinics alongside publishing our quarterly industry magazine that reaches over 2800 industry practitioners. For more information visit www.consultingroom.com Facebook Twitter

