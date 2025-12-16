The Human Side of Startup Building: How a British Tech Company Uses Behavioural Science to Match Founders with Tech Talent

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundermatcha Ltd has introduced a psychology-driven, AI-powered platform that acts as an autonomous networking agent for early-stage founders seeking technical collaborators, whether a CTO, technical co-founder, developer or adviser. Unlike traditional recruitment tools built for companies with HR teams and hiring budgets, Foundermatcha focuses on human compatibility, connecting founders with engineers who align with their vision, values and working style.

According to Hired, most founders struggle to find the right technical partner, and Harvard Business Review reports that 65% of start-up failures stem from interpersonal conflict. Foundermatcha addresses this by placing behavioural science at the centre of technical matchmaking and network expansion.

"Founders don't just need a hire, they need an expanding network of tech talent," says Kar Cheng, Founder of Foundermatcha. "We built Foundermatcha to act as your personal networking agent, continuously discovering and introducing compatible technical talent based on how they think, communicate and make decisions."

At its core is a psychology-driven algorithm co-developed with Oxford behavioural scientists. Rather than focusing solely on experience, the platform analyses how individuals communicate, solve problems and collaborate. AI then synthesises these characteristics to highlight strong psychological alignment, enabling founders to meet partners who genuinely fit the way they work.

Foundermatcha's momentum reflects rising demand. The platform now counts thousands of users and has already enabled more than 30 successful co-founder partnerships. One of them was from Matt Cook, a filmmaker and producer with over 20 years of experience. He explained that "I was endlessly cycling through freelancers and agencies with no luck, then Foundermatcha connected me with our future CTO, and it was a complete game changer".

To help expand its reach of founders and developers, Foundermatcha partners with universities like Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial on one hand and with entrepreneurship hubs like OPUS, which boasts over 1000 member-founders spread across London, Dubai and Johannesburg. Sophie Scoular, Head of Experiences at OPUS, explains, "We're excited to partner with Foundermatcha to help our founders connect with the right tech talent. It's a natural fit and a strong value-add for our members."

Jake Jones, head of growth at Foundermatcha explains: "Looking ahead, Foundermatcha aims to reach 20,000 users by 2027 and become UK's leading founder–engineer matching platform before expanding globally." With its blend of behavioural science, AI synthesis and 24/7 network expansion, Foundermatcha is redefining how founders' access and build relationships with technical talent, not just through matchmaking, but through continuous, intelligent network growth.

