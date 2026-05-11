The House of Suntory's Hibiki Whisky Debuts First Global Campaign: "The Masterpiece of Japanese Artistry"

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic hero film that draws parallels between kimono-making and whisky blending, two crafts shaped by time and precision. Sawai appears as Hibiki's Global Ambassador, wearing a kimono from the historic Chiso kimono house, crafted using traditional yuzen dyeing techniques and seasonal motifs inspired by Japan's landscapes. Within the hero film, a butterfly rests on Anna's hand, echoing the patterns of the Chiso kimono. Subtle yet symbolic, it becomes a thread throughout the campaign. The butterfly, a kokimurasaki (purple) motif, echoes Hibiki's signature kokimurasaki hue, which is found on the neck of the bottle, and is one of Japan's most noble colors.

Embodying both global influence and a deep appreciation for Japanese heritage, Sawai serves as a bridge between tradition and modernity, interpreting the quiet strength of Japanese culture for an international audience.

"Becoming Hibiki's first Global Ambassador feels natural because we share the same reverence for Japanese artistry and the beauty found in patience, balance and detail," says Sawai. "Hibiki represents a quiet kind of mastery, something refined over time with care and intention. As an actor, I'm drawn to that same philosophy of craft, where every choice is deliberate, and every moment matters. To represent a brand that embodies the harmony between nature, time and human artistry is incredibly meaningful to me."

Complementing the hero film are two behind-the-scenes features exploring Sawai's discovery of the beauty behind Hibiki and kimono-making, and how elements like water and time shape both.

The film follows Sawai to the Kyoto studio of renowned washi paper artist Eriko Horiki, who has handcrafted the washi labels adorning every Hibiki bottle since 1989. A hallmark of the brand's visual identity, these labels give Hibiki its "face," transforming water, fiber and time into something quietly beautiful and enduring. The other offers an intimate glimpse inside the historic Kyoto atelier of Chiso kimono house, where Sawai is shown an intricate kimono which she wears in the hero film and key campaign visuals.

Celebrated for its refined, complex flavor, Hibiki Whisky is a meticulous blend from Suntory's Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries, reflecting the Japanese concept of 'wa', balance and harmony, through careful blending.

The campaign will run throughout 2026 and includes a kimono installation at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York timed to the opening of the new terminal. Campaign content will launch across key markets including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Northern Europe, China, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Spain, India, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

For more information on the new campaign and to watch the hero film, please visit us online here.

Instagram @suntorywhisky_hibiki | #TheMasterpieceOfJapaneseArtistry

About The House of Suntory

Suntory is renowned as the founding house of Japanese Whisky, beginning with Shinjiro Torii's creation of Japan's first malt whisky distillery in Yamazaki in 1923 and carried forward by his son, Keizo Saji, founder of the Hakushu and Chita Distillery. As the generations of Suntory's master blenders carry on, Suntory Whisky remains committed to heritage and innovation.

Today, the House of Suntory continues to craft award-winning spirits, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Chita®, Kakubin®, Hibiki®, and Suntory Whisky Toki™. All 100% distilled, matured, and bottled in Japan, in full compliance with the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA) standards. The House of Suntory also includes Roku™ Japanese Gin, Haku™ Japanese Vodka, and Kanáde Japanese Liqueur, reflecting the same dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation that have defined Suntory for over a century.

In 2025, Yamazaki® made history at the International Spirits Challenge as the first brand to win Supreme Champion Spirit three years in a row, and in 2024, Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo was named Master Blender of the Year. Furthering this legacy of excellence, the Osaka Spirits & Liqueurs Craft Distillery, home to Roku Gin, Haku Vodka and Kanáde Japanese Liqueur was awarded the 2025 Liqueur Producer Trophy by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC). The House of Suntory will open the Osaka Craft Distillery to the public for the first time in 2026.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Enjoy Responsibly.

Hibiki®, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2026 Suntory Global Spirits, Inc. 11 Madison Ave 12th Fl, New York, NY 10010

Media Contact:

Nairobi Jeanniton

Global PR Manager

nairobi.jeanniton@beamsuntory.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpjMVDl6Yp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976142/House_of_Suntory_Logo.jpg