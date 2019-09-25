The Hottest Investment Sector of the Year Flying Under Wall Street's Radar

FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's one of the biggest sporting events in the world. And it could become bigger than the NFL, NBA and Premier League combined. A new sport where champions compete -- in packed stadiums -- for cash prizes worth millions. Millions more watch live via on-line streams. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Square Enix Co Ltd Ord (OTCPK:SQNXF).



A few enter. One winner emerges. But it's not the Superbowl, the NBA finals, or the Premier championship. It's esports. And early companies stand to make millions.



For example, just recently, the Fortnite 2018 World Cup took place, one of the biggest events in esports. 40 million players competed to enter into the final competition, where prizes ranged from $50,000 to $3 million. The total prize pool was $30 million. And it's only going to get bigger.

It's the rise of an all-new industry. Esports is just a small part of the video game industry, but it's growing fast and according to Goldman Sachs revenue will rocket to $3 billion by 2022. And, in total, viewership will, "reach 300 million, on par with NFL viewership today." And one company is in a prime position to become the biggest winner.



Meet Millennial Esports Corp. (GAME, MLLLF), a little firm that hopes to corner the market within this $3 billion sector.



Millennial has everything going for it—multiple revenue streams, stellar leadership, superb brand management, and a unique position to monetize the data analytics and sheer appeal of esports to realize huge gains.



A $120 Billion Niche in a Market Now BIGGER Than Hollywood



There are an estimated 211 million gamers in the United States—more than two-thirds of all Americans game on their phones, tablets, TVs and computers. Gaming revenue has tripled since 2000—rising from less than $50 billion to more than $120 billion per year.

You read that right—video games are officially bigger than Hollywood. Major video game releases—Activision's Call of Duty or Square Enix's classic Final Fantasy VII—can cost tens of millions of dollars to produce.



In fact, Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) has been responsible for another of Hollywood-esque releases. Besides the Final Fantasy series, Square was behind the reboot of the massively popular Tomb Raider series, which both the original re-launch and the subsequent sequel cost over $100 million to develop. That's as much as some major Hollywood blockbusters! And these development budgets are likely to get even bigger as the esports craze grows.



Fortnite, a wildly popular third-person shooter, will hold its World Cup in 2019, with a prize pool of $100 million. The four biggest esports events of 2018 generated 190.1 million viewing hours. The potential audience for esports in 2019 could be as high as 438 million people.



That's where Millennial (GAME, MLLLF) will profit. The company has tapped into multiple revenue streams—from esports events to data analytics to game development—to deliver maximum returns.



Tapping Into Multiple Gaming Revenue Streams



Millennial is one of a kind. While a lot of esports companies get into one aspect of the industry, Millennial is spreading itself across the whole sector—establishing multiple revenue streams to deliver big earnings.



FIRST, At the top of the ticket is Stream Hatchet, a data-collection and processing service that acts as the "Nielsen of Gaming." A data analytics/intelligence company under the Millennial umbrella, Stream Hatchet focuses on gathering analytics on esports, allowing clients to identify influences and trends within the esports sector.

All of the biggest names in tech—Twitch, Youtube, Facebook, the gaming platform Steam—desperately need data from within the esports and streaming space in order to understand its trends and market to its customers. Stream Hatchet is the one of the biggest companies in this space and years ahead of the competition when it comes to providing this data.



The data that Stream Hatchet collects is also sold to major gaming developers who can use it to further develop products for the gaming community based on feedback and user interaction. And through licensing fees and reporting fees it can monetize data in a way that is entirely unique in the esports and streaming space.

SECOND, Millennial has acquired a video game developer—Eden, a racing game company that specializes in developing games linked with the Formula One brand. Through Eden, Millennial has access to a whole range of popular gaming brands, and partnerships with some of the biggest names in racing. In September it secured exclusive partnerships with Porsche and Nintendo.



THIRD, Millennial can tap into those brands through its premier esports event—World's Fastest Gamer. Real racers, plus dedicated racing gamers, gather to go head-to-head for a prize valued at $1 million —bigger than any F1 trophy. And after a brief hiatus, Millennial is bringing World's Fastest Gamer back in 2019.

Series 1 of World's Fastest Gamer was broadcast in 48 countries through 86 global broadcasters, including ESPN, CNBC and Fox Sports. The show reached an estimated 400 million households, and sponsorship came from McLaren F1.

Millennial is shooting for a media value potential of $15 million from Series 2—and now the key partner is Aston Martin, with a prize for the winner of $1 million. To represent the brand, Millennial has recruited some of the biggest names in racing—former F1 Team Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya. Through this premier esports event, Millennial can earn further brand exposure and enhance its position with partners in the racing world, particularly the $16 billion Formula 1 brand.



No other esports firm can boast of such connections—links to the world's biggest racing brand, and data analytics that can deliver premium analysis to Big Tech. Millennial (GAME, MLLLF) can tap these different revenue streams to deliver big gains



Getting In Before The Boom



What makes Millennial unique? A four year head-start on the competition…and some real experience in the driver seat. Stream Hatchet started collecting esports data four years ago—delivering reports and analytics to major tech and gaming firms, so that they could better understand trends in gaming.



No other company has even come close to matching Stream Hatchet's performance—and now they're under the Millennial umbrella. It's basically a monopoly on esports analytics, just as the sector climbs towards multi-billion valuation.



Through World's Fastest Gamer and Eden, Millennial has tapped into the $16 billion Formula 1 market. But that's just the beginning. There's nothing stopping Millennial from branching out into other areas. The NFL is worth $63 billion. The NBA is worth at least $30 billion, the average team is worth $1.9 billion. Premier League soccer is worth $10.2 billion.



Now, compare that to video games--$135 billion in revenue in 2019, with $300 billion by 2025. Millennial has found a niche at the intersection of two massive industries—and it's the only company of its kind out there. To manage this kind of opportunity takes particular skill—but Millennial is in good hands.



CEO Darren Cox, the "Godfather" of motorsport esports, is the mastermind behind World's Fastest Gamer and the former Global Motorsport Director for Nissan, where he also managed the Global Sales and Marketing for the Nissan Motorsport brand.



Between 2008 and 2015, Cox ran the GT Academy program—a racing and gaming program that transformed gamers into professional drivers. Cox has brought on quality brand ambassadors—Rubens Barrichello of Ferrari, and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya—to expand Millennial's reach. He's active in the public world of esports, attending major panels in London and Miami in September 2019.



Through his expertise, Millennial (GAME, MLLLF) has grown into an esports conglomerate—the only company out there with the reach to connect actual e-sports events and esports data, just as this industry starts to gain real momentum.



Mobile Matters



Esports is a small part of a big industry—gaming could be worth $300 billion by 2025.



And a lot of it is fueled by the rise of mobile gaming. Since Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) pioneered "app stores" on their respective platforms, mobile gaming has captured the attention of the world.



Between Google's Android platform and Apple's iOS, the number of mobile gamers has exploded in recent years as access to smartphones has grown. In fact, a report from Activision puts the total number of gamers at 2.4 billion by the year 2021, and that figure is almost entirely due to the rise of accessible smartphones.



Companies like Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) know this all too well.



Glu, for its part, is one of the top developers in the mobile niche. With massively popular games like Ancient Empires, and mobile versions of hits like Call of Duty under its belt, Glu is reshaping how gamers not only interact with one another, but how – and where – they play their games. With compatibility across every type of mobile device, Glu offers gamers a way to enjoy the gaming boom without being forced into a specific type of hardware.



Though Glu has seen exponential growth in recent years, its biggest competitor, Zynga, has proven that it has staying power. Zynga is responsible for creating an entirely new way of generating revenue. With its wildly popular mobile game, Farmville, Zynga popularized the free-to-play gaming modile which allows players to play in short bursts or pay to progress more quickly. At its peak, the game had over 83 million users, generating nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in revenue.



While Glu and Zynga have had great success in mobile markets, Millennial is looking to tackle the gaming boom from all angles.



Eden, Millennial's gaming developer, rolled out Gear Club Unlimited 2 in 2018, and plans to roll out additional racing games in the coming years across both Google's Android and Apple's iOS. And Stream Hatchet, the premier name in esports data analytics, can deliver what no other data firm can match—quality data on trends in esports and on-line gaming.



It couldn't be simpler—Millennial (GAME, MLLLF) can do what no other company can. It is in pole position at the head of the pack, with a head-start in an industry about to reach $3 billion.

By. Steven Greenwood



IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Leacap Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Millennial Esport Corp. to raise public awareness of the company and to advertise and market the company's products and services. Millennial Esport paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, insiders, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of public awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the awareness marketing ceases. The public awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular person. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer's securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company's business, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Safehaven.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.





This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



