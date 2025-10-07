The Hinton Lectures™ Return

Presented by AI Safety Foundation, Global Risk Institute and Manulife .

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hinton Lectures™, co-founded by Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton, will return to Toronto on November 10-12. Owain Evans, internationally renowned lecturer and leading machine learning researcher in AI alignment, will be joined by leading global AI safety experts to explore the risks of Artificial General Intelligence.

The Hinton Lectures™, hosted at the John W. H. Bassett Theatre, return again as artificial intelligence accelerates at a breakneck pace. The three-day event will bring leading global AI safety experts to Toronto to discuss the most pressing risks of AI, and how we can forge a safer, better future.

"AI is advancing rapidly, and society needs to keep pace with the ethical, political, and safety challenges it presents," says Owain Evans. "I'm honoured to take part in The Hinton Lectures™, which brings these urgent issues into the public sphere—where they belong."

The Hinton Lectures™ was co-founded by Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of deep learning, with the Global Risk Institute (GRI) in 2024 in partnership with AI Safety Foundation (AISF). The aim was to demystify AI for the public and provide a platform for open, accessible discussion on its future. The 2025 lectures will build on that momentum with both in-person programming and a global livestream, making the event widely accessible.

The Hinton Lectures™ is once again proudly supported by Founding Sponsor Global Risk Institute, and welcomes Manulife as a presenting sponsor, whose support underscores the growing importance of industry leadership in the safe and ethical development of AI.

The 2025 lectures will be open to the public, with access available both in-person and via livestream. Tickets can be reserved in advance at hintonlectures.com.

Evans is recognized as a leading expert in AI Safety and Alignment and was selected by a nominating committee composed of five globally recognized AI safety experts, including Professor Geoffrey Hinton.

About AI Safety Foundation

The AI Safety Foundation increases awareness and scientific understanding of the catastrophic risks of AI, by advancing education and research, in order to ensure a safer future for humanity. The AISF is proud to present an annual lecture series, the Hinton Lectures™, delivered by world-leading AI safety experts.

About Global Risk Institute

The Global Risk Institute (GRI) is the Founding Sponsor of The Hinton Lectures™ and a premier organization that defines thought leadership in risk management for the financial services sector. GRI brings together leaders from industry, academia and government to draw actional insights on risks globally. GRI is a non-profit, public and private partnership with 52 government and corporate members from asset management, banking, credit unions, insurance and pension management. The organization's goal is to be a critical resource to government and the financial industry to mitigate and adapt to risks focused on ensuring the stability of the financial ecosystem.

About Manulife

Manulife is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With global headquarters in Toronto, the organization operates as Manulife across offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Manulife has more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents serving ~34 million customers worldwide, and over $1.3 trillion in assets under management and administration.

