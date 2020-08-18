The high energy / hazardous chemistry-based API manufacturing services market is anticipated to be worth USD 29 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of ~8%, claims Roots Analysis

- As more complex new chemical entities (NCEs) are being developed for pharmacological use, the demand for high energy chemistry / hazardous reactions, which offer shorter synthesis routes and access to novel structural possibilities, is on the rise

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ---Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "High Energy Chemistry / Hazardous Chemistry-based API Manufacturing Services Market: Focus on High Temperature, Low Temperature / Cryogenic, High Pressure and Low Pressure Chemistries, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Various service providers claim to possess the required equipment for API synthesis under hazardous (high / low temperature and high / low pressure) conditions. Over time, the shift to high energy synthesis chemistries has demonstrated the benefits of closed, continuous reaction processes. Although many players continue to prefer the standard batch process, many are gradually adopting continuous flow technologies, especially for hazardous reactions.

Key Market Insights

Over 100 companies claim to have the required capabilities to handle high energy chemistry (HEC) / hazardous chemical reactions

Nearly 80% of the aforementioned players claim to be capable of carrying out API synthesis at cryogenic / low temperatures. Interestingly, almost 30% of such firms have adopted continuous flow technologies for such purposes.

Around 50 CROs and custom synthesis service providers are actively engaged in this domain

These players provide a range of services, starting from process development and scale-up to small scale synthesis, to innovator companies. Of these, 73% claim to presently possess the necessary capabilities to handle high pressure conditions.

There are around 150 facilities across the globe, equipped to handle HEC reactions

Notably, most such facilities (over 100) are located in Europe and the Asia Pacific. Further, within the US, majority of facilities claim to have the necessary capabilities to handle high temperature conditions (in the range of 191°C to 240°C) for API manufacturing.

At present, service providers have the necessary expertise to handle 140 distinct reaction types

It is worth highlighting that over 40% of service providers offering HEC-based API synthesis, claim to have the required capabilities for performing hydrogenation reaction. This is followed by players with expertise in reduction reactions (32%), Grignard reaction (32%) and Friedel Crafts reaction (29%).

North America captures the highest share (in terms of service revenues) of the global HEC-based API manufacturing services market

The markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe capture 29% and 24% of the overall share (in terms of service revenues), respectively. Further, in terms of reaction condition, reactions carried out at high temperature conditions currently represent the majority share of service revenues (34%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing API manufacturing services based on HEC / hazardous reaction chemistries?

What are key geographical manufacturing hubs ( in terms of location of facilities ) for production of APIs based on HEC / hazardous reaction chemistries?

) for production of APIs based on HEC / hazardous reaction chemistries? Which reaction-specific capabilities are offered by service providers in this market?

What are the important recent developments within this industry?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the challenges faced by players engaged in this market?

How has the recent COVID-19 pandemic impacted the HEC based API manufacturing services market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 29 Billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the HEC / hazardous services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Reaction Conditions

High Temperature



Low Temperature



High Pressure



Low Pressure

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features inputs from the following eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, as more companies become aware of the benefits of exploiting novel synthetic routes, via hazardous reaction chemistries, for drug development, the demand for HEC-based manufacturing services may be anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Eric Fang (Chief Scientific Officer, Snapdragon Chemistry)

(Chief Scientific Officer, Snapdragon Chemistry) Anonymous (Novasep)

Edward Price (President / Chief Executive Director, PCI Synthesis)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AGC Chemicals

Beijing Mediking Biopharm

Cambrex

CordenPharma

Evonik Industries

Hovione

Patheon

PCI Synthesis

Siegfried

