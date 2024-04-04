The Hashgraph Association and Trust Square announce a strategic partnership to support innovative deep tech entrepreneurs and enterprises

This partnership will offer entrepreneurs and enterprises both in Switzerland and globally the facilities, technologies, and business acumen needed to develop innovative Web3 solutions.

ZURICH, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Association (THA) , the Swiss-based organization at the forefront of global digital enablement, and Trust Square AG, a leading player in innovation enablement and positioned at the heart of Switzerland's blockchain and deep-tech ecosystem, have today announced the signing of a strategic partnership. The partnership between THA and Trust Square will offer entrepreneurs and enterprises all the necessary facilities, tools, and technologies, to develop game-changing deep-tech solutions, leveraging the convergence of AI, Blockchain/DLT, Robotics, IoT, VR, and Quantum Computing.

The first remnants of this strategic partnership is the launch of Trust Square coworking innovation space at the iconic Brannhof, in the heart of Switzerland's bustling commercial center, Bahnhofstrasse 75 in Zurich.

The partnership between Trust Square and THA coming to live at Brannhof will offer entrepreneurs and enterprises not only a space where they can innovate and flourish but also the community and technologies needed to develop enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications: utilizing leading-edge technology such as Hedera's DLT network,connecting corporates, start-ups, tech and service providers and jointly detecting and validating use cases .

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group said: " We are excited to be partnering with Trust Square at such an iconic business location in Zurich to further accelerate Web3 enablement of next generation enterprises and entrepreneurs, leveraging the convergence of deep-tech through our Deep-Tech Venture Studio, not only here in the heart of Switzerland's vibrant financial center but also internationally."

The launch of this first Web3 location at the iconic Brannhof, in the heart of Switzerland's bustling commercial hub at Bahnhofstrasse 75 in Zurich, will be followed by similar Deep-Tech Venture Studio hubs around the world, taking the strategic partnership between THA and Trust Square to the international stage.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, added: "We are delighted to sign this strategic partnership with Trust Square, given our commitment to investing in Web3. We plan to take this partnership even further by connecting Switzerland with the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. We will soon be launching our DeepTech Venture Studio in Saudi Arabia through Trust Square Riyadh, following our strategic partnership signed with the Saudi Ministry of Investment."

THA and Trust Square plan to offer joint initiatives such as events and meetups to connect startups, investors, corporates, and academia.

Marc Degen, Co-Founder and Chairman at Trust Square stated: "This is an exciting opportunity for the startup and entrepreneurial sector in Switzerland. Trust Square has found a kindred soul in THA: We both are driven to connect entrepreneurs, corporates, investors and academics and allow them to pursue their visions in an open and diverse environment. Bringing together THA and its innovation program with experience and observations from the Trust Square journey, will prove immensely useful to all who are seeking to develop enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications."

Both The Hashgraph Association and Trust Square intend to build hubs globally while supporting enterprise use cases and creating innovation events.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organizations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, including funding training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association supports and funds innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com .

About Trust Square