The Hague unites 17 music studios in former atomic bunker

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week will be the official opening of Subterra, a new music studio complex located in a former nuclear bunker. Subterra offers studios ranging from 11 to 37 square metres. The underground location on level -2 provides a distraction-free environment ideal for different styles of music production. The aim is to bring together a wide range of ambitious music professionals. By offering high-quality facilities, Subterra encourages collaboration and exchange between artists. The goal is to keep music development in motion and to nurture musical ambition in the city.

The official opening will be led by Saskia Bruines, councillor for Finance, Culture and Economic Development in The Hague: "Subterra is a unique place in The Hague, and even in the Netherlands! Here underground, we preserve a special part of The Hague's history, while at the same time giving local musicians the space to grow and inspire each other. The Hague is the cradle of Dutch pop culture, and we are determined to keep it that way. Having good rehearsal rooms and a safe place for equipment is absolutely vital. I am delighted that, together with the Noodzetel Foundation, we have been able to make this a reality."

The studios have been created within the former dormitories and infirmary rooms of the bunker. Which dates back to the Cold War. Original elements, such as the steel doors and thick walls, have been preserved. The rehearsal rooms are managed by the Noodzetel Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting The Hague's musicians and encouraging cultural entrepreneurship.

About Music City The Hague

The Hague has a rich musical heritage and is home to globally renowned artists and bands such as the Golden Earring, known for their hit Radar Love. But also Goldband, Anouk, Kane, Shocking Blue, and DI-RECT have made marks on both the national and international music scenes. By providing dedicated spaces for emerging talent, The Hague continues to build on this tradition.

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing & acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses and institutions. https://thehague.com/en