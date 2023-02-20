The Growing Mobile Generator Market: Powering Up On-The-Go by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobile Generator Market was worth USD 4.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to accumulate a valuation of USD 7.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

Mobile generator, also known as a portable generator which can be easily transported across numerous locations since they are lightweight and flexible in nature. They mostly act as a source of backup power during power outages. Due to their portable nature, they are used across construction sites and outdoor events like camping. These generators are generally mounted on a skid or a trailer making it easy for the user to move it from one location to another. Some of the mobile generators are also equipped with wheels. Propane fuel, gasoline, or diesel, among others are mostly used to operate mobile generators.

Global Mobile Generator Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The escalating demand for uninterrupted power supply, increase in the number of construction projects, and rapid industrialization are primarily aiding the expansion of this business vertical.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the field, lack of proper grid infrastructure across various locations, along with growing R&D activities in this sector are adding momentum to the growth of this marketplace.

Moreover, rising trends of outdoor activities like camping and picnics, among others is creating lucrative opportunities for this industry sphere to prosper.

Alongside, frequent occurrences of both natural and man-made disasters is another crucial expansion catalyst for the Global Mobile Generator Market.

On the contrary, growing concerns on the environment impact of mobile generators is hindering the remuneration scope of this market vertical.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Mobile Generator Market are Briggs & Stratton, Honda Power, Generac, Techtronic Industries, Kohler, Yamaha, Champion, Cummins, Honeywell International, Eaton, Mi-T-M, Multiquip, Winco, HGI, and Others.

These companies are taking extensive efforts to solidify their market position by adopting various strategies. They are formulating costumer centric approach to enhance their offerings and cater to the needs of a larger consumer base.

Segmental Outlook

By Product Type

Gasoline Generator

Diesel Generator

Gas Generator

Others

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Mobile Generator Market?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to lead the industry in terms of revenue share. This is ascribed to the growing occurrence of power outages, inconsistent grid infrastructure, and surge in construction activities.

How is North America faring in this industry?

North America has been generating significant returns over 2022-2029 owing to the escalating demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, increasing frequency of natural calamities, along with rising popularity of outdoor activities like camping.

Category-Wise Insights

Which is the most dominant product type segment in this marketplace?

The gas generator segment is currently dominating the market and is poised to showcase similar growth trends over the stipulated timeline. Mobile generators powered by gas are cost effective, eco-friendly, and easier to operate.

Which is the fastest growing application segment in this business sphere?

The commercial segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in this market. This is attributable to the rapid urbanization, prompt industrialization, and lack of proper grid infrastructure across numerous nations.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This business vertical has been amassing notable gains over the forecast period due to the emergence of numerous growth propellants worldwide.

There has been a steep rise in the occurrence of natural calamities worldwide. Earthquake, floods, cyclones, and tsunamis among others not only claim human lives and destroy properties but also hinder power supply. Disaster stricken areas require alternative power supplies specially to carry out rescue operations. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

Due to widespread industrialization and urbanization, the need for uninterrupted and reliable power supply has increased. Power outages have become quite common across several area. These frequent power outages not only slow down industrial activities but also cause troubles in the residential areas. People rely on electricity to get many of their basic tasks done. Therefore, power inconsistency puts them in trouble. This has created the need for efficient power supply alternatives like mobile generators.

Manufacturers are emphasizing on to creating advanced mobile generators for the users. Innovative features like automatic shutdown along with remote controlling and monitoring are being integrated across these devices. Apart from that, due to rising environment concerns and stringent emission regulations, industry players have developed eco-friendly generators powered with biofuels. Such extensive developments in this sector has been adding immense traction to the overall progression of this market vertical over the stipulated timeline.

On Special Requirement Mobile Generator Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In March 2021 , Generac Power Systems unveiled its new line up of Powermate portable generators integrated with highly advanced features.

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited