The growing importance of apple imports in Colombia - the EU APPLES campaign at Alimentec 2026

The same trend is clearly visible in the fruit category. Due to its climate, Colombia relies on imported apples, with supplies traditionally coming mainly from southern hemisphere countries. European producers, however, are steadily gaining ground in the market.

According to European Commission data, EU apple exports to Colombia are showing a clear upward trend. Already at this stage of the 2025/2026 season, exports have reached 25,411 tonnes, surpassing the total for the entire 2024/2025 season, which stood at 22,360 tonnes.

Growing demand among Colombian consumers for a more diverse fruit offer, along with the development of retail and foodservice, is creating opportunities for international suppliers. According to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, Colombia's foodservice sector generated around USD 19 billion in 2025, confirming its role as a key distribution channel for imported food.

Trade fairs as a gateway to international cooperation

Against this backdrop, industry events play a vital role. They enable producers and trade partners to meet and build relationships. One of the leading events in the region is Alimentec 2026, taking place in Bogotá from 9 to 12 June. The fair brings together key representatives of the food industry, including importers, distributors and HoReCa professionals.

This year's edition will feature the EU co-financed information and promotion campaign "Have an apple day! Get to know high quality apples from EU". The campaign highlights the strengths of EU apple production, including quality control, traceability and reliable supply. These are key advantages for importers, distributors and HoReCa partners looking for consistent, high-quality products.

At the campaign stand, experts and representatives of the European fruit-growing sector will present the qualities of apples from the European Union. They will discuss their potential in the Colombian market and cooperation opportunities.

As part of its activities surrounding Alimentec, the campaign will also host a dedicated press event. It will offer a space for direct meetings with the media and showcase EU apples in an engaging culinary setting.

More information about the campaign: www.euapples.eu/es

Media contact: proffice@euapples.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986519/EUAPPLES_ENG.jpg