The Groundbreaking Ceremony of Tongwei Solar 30GW High-performance Solar Cell and Supporting Project Was Held

CHENGDU, China, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, the groundbreaking ceremony of Tongwei Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Base Project was held in Huaizhou New Town, Jintang County, Chengdu, China.

With total investment of about CNY 20 billion, Tongwei Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Base Project will construct the annual 30GW high-performance solar cell and supporting project in Jintang County, Chengdu City, China, with estimated output value increase of about CNY 70 billion and over 10,000 new employment posts. The Phase I Project will be completed by the end of 2020 and put into production at the beginning of 2021. With the Jintang Project as a pilot, Tongwei will actively carry out the application of 5G in the field of industrial internet, make the Jintang Project a model of 5G+ advanced manufacturing industry, and promote the construction of photovoltaic green smart town based on the industrial manufacturing scenario of Tongwei.

The construction of the Tongwei Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Base Project will make full use of local advantages to build a major production base in Chengdu that radiates to western China and exports photovoltaic products to the European markets.

Related Links

www.tongwei.com



SOURCE Tongwei Group