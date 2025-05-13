The Greyhound of Richmond Gold Coin Races to Join The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection

- 1oz bullion coin in popular series available from Solomon Global –

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greyhound of Richmond, the seventh release in The Royal Mint's acclaimed The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection, is now available for pre-order.

The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection, inspired by the ten majestic stone beasts that line the Moat Bridge of Hampton Court Palace, represents the lineage of Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour. Launched in October 2021 and released over five years, this highly collectable series features real and mythical heraldic creatures and honours the powerful symbols of one of the nation's most influential dynasties.





The Greyhound of Richmond, the latest in The Royal Mint's acclaimed Tudor Beasts Collection, is available to pre-order from Solomon Global.

This latest gold bullion coin in the collection depicts, on its reverse, The Greyhound of Richmond – a historic emblem of loyalty, honour, skill, and celerity – beautifully brought to life through the intricate design of collection artist David Lawrence. The obverse features the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, designed by Martin Jennings. The PCGS Certified 2025 Tudor Beast Greyhound of Richmond is struck in 1 troy oz of 999.9 fine gold and incorporates advanced surface animation technology for enhanced security and visual appeal. Solomon Global, which specialises in the supply of physical gold and silver for personal ownership, offers this coin alongside the previous six releases, all of which are exempt from CGT and VAT in the UK.

The Ten Tudor Beasts:

The Seymour Panther (2022) – only released as a proof coin

The Lion of England (2022)

(2022) The Yale of Beaufort (2023)

of Beaufort (2023) The Bull of Clarence (2023)

The Tudor Dragon (2024)

The Seymour Unicorn (2024)

The Queen's Panther – (2025)

The Queen's Lion

The Greyhound of Richmond – (2025)

The Royal Dragon

The PCGS Certified 2025 Tudor Beast Greyhound of Richmond 1oz Gold Coin is available for pre-order from Solomon Global here: https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2025-tudor-beast-greyhound-of-richmond-1oz-gold-coin-2/. Delivery is available from Thursday, 15th May.

"Like the Queen's Beasts Series that preceded it, The Royal Tudor Beasts coins are captivating collectors and investors alike with their strong historical significance, artistry, and scarcity," said Paul Williams, Managing Director at Solomon Global. "The Greyhound is one of the most resonant of the heraldic beasts, it offers not only a compelling addition to the collection but also long-term investment potential. We anticipate high demand."

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024 and won 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

[i] Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686166/Solomon_Global_Greyhound_of_Richmond.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591619/5316121/Solomon_Global_Logo.jpg