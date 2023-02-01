The Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market to Reach ~USD 12 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The ophthalmic surgical devices market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as the rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive errors, and others. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, rising diabetes prevalence, and other risk factors for ophthalmic disorders will help drive the ophthalmic surgical devices market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading ophthalmic surgical devices companies' market shares, challenges, ophthalmic surgical devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key ophthalmic surgical devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ophthalmic surgical devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global ophthalmic surgical devices market during the forecast period. Notable ophthalmic surgical devices companies such as Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Hoya Corporation, Ellex Medical Laser Ltd, STAAR Surgical Company, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Glaukos Corporation., AbbVie., New World Medical, Inc., Oertli Instrumente AG, NIDEK CO., LTD., IRIDEX Corporation, HumanOptics, Surgical Holdings., Madhu Instruments Pvt. Ltd, GWS Surgicals LLP, and several others are currently operating in the ophthalmic surgical devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the ophthalmic surgical devices market. In January 2023 , Bausch + Lomb Corporation , announced that AcuFocus was acquired by a Bausch + Lomb affiliate through a merger transaction with AcuFocus' parent company.

, announced that AcuFocus was acquired by a Bausch + Lomb affiliate through a merger transaction with AcuFocus' parent company. In December 2022 , Entod Pharmaceuticals announced that it is preparing to launch its GLO division for the Glaucoma treatment segment in order to expand its business.

announced that it is preparing to launch its GLO division for the Glaucoma treatment segment in order to expand its business. In July 2022 , AcuFocus, Inc., a privately held ophthalmic medical device company, announced FDA approval for its groundbreaking IC-8® AptheraTM intraocular lens (IOL) for the treatment of cataracts.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the ophthalmic surgical devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Report

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Overview

Ophthalmology surgical devices are used in retinal, refractive, and cataract surgery, as well as in the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, and refractive error. When a disease is not diagnosed at an early stage, the demand for ophthalmic surgical devices increases to prevent visual impairment and loss of vision. These devices include intraocular lenses (IOLs), ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), glaucoma drainage systems, laser solutions, and consumables.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the global ophthalmic surgical devices market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period (2022–2027). This can be attributed to the widespread availability of technologically advanced products and consumer awareness of vision impairments. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, rising demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures, the presence of key market players in the region, and other factors all contribute to the growth of the North American ophthalmic surgical devices market.

Additionally, the increasing product launches of technologically advanced products in the local market, by key regional players will drive demand for ophthalmic surgical devices in North America during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, AcuFocus, Inc., a privately held ophthalmic medical device company, announced FDA approval for its groundbreaking IC-8® AptheraTM intraocular lens (IOL) for the treatment of cataracts.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the ophthalmic surgical devices market, get a snapshot of the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Outlook

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Dynamics

The rising number of vision impairment disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, and others is one of the key factors driving the ophthalmic surgical devices market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of diabetes and diabetes retinopathy, and other factors will drive the ophthalmic surgical devices market. Moreover, increased investment by key players in the ophthalmic devices sector is expected to drive growth in the global ophthalmic surgical devices market throughout the forecast period.

However, the higher cost of surgical devices, surgical procedure complications, unfavorable reimbursement policies pertaining to the ophthalmic surgery industry, and others may prove to be challenging factors for the growth of the ophthalmic surgical devices market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ophthalmic surgical devices market was negatively impacted. To prevent the spread of infection, governments around the world imposed strict lockdown rules, resulting in a shortage of supply chains, raw materials, and other resources in the market, resulting in a decrease in the production of all medical devices. Furthermore, in order to prevent the spread of the infection, patients and physicians postponed many elective surgeries, laser therapies, and other ophthalmic therapies, reducing the number of in-patient visits in hospitals and clinics.

However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the process of economic recovery by easing lockdown restrictions and returning to normalcy in the economic landscape, which has begun the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as regular out-patient visits for treatments and sessions in hospitals and clinics, thereby bringing the demand for products in the ophthalmic surgical devices market back on track.

Get a sneak peek at the ophthalmic surgical devices market dynamics @ Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market CAGR ~5% Projected Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 11.97 Billion Key Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Companies Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Hoya Corporation, Ellex Medical Laser Ltd, STAAR Surgical Company, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Glaukos Corporation., AbbVie., New World Medical, Inc., Oertli Instrumente AG, NIDEK CO., LTD., IRIDEX Corporation, HumanOptics, Surgical Holdings., Madhu Instruments Pvt. Ltd, GWS Surgicals LLP, among others

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Assessment

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Implants & Stents (Intraocular Lenses {IOLS}, Glaucoma Drainage Implants, and Others), Viscoelastics (OVDS), Laser Surgery Devices, and Others

Implants & Stents (Intraocular Lenses {IOLS}, Glaucoma Drainage Implants, and Others), Viscoelastics (OVDS), Laser Surgery Devices, and Others

Market Segmentation By Application: Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery, Refractive Surgery, and Others

Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery, Refractive Surgery, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the ophthalmic surgical devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market 7 Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the ophthalmic surgical devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic imaging equipment companies, including ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, among others.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key optical coherence tomography (OCT) Devices companies, including Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, among others.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic viscoelastic devices companies, including Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eyekon Medical Inc., Bohus BioTech AB, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CIMA Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon Inc., among others.

Ophthalmic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic devices companies, including ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, among others.

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Laser Market

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Laser Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic femtosecond laser companies, including Menlo Systems, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., KMLABS, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, IMRA America, Inc., among others.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic ultrasound systems companies, including HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., MicroMedical Devices, Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP