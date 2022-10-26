The Global Medical Exoskeletons Market to Register Positive Growth at a Significant CAGR of 18.23% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The medical exoskeletons is expected to surge owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising prevalence of spinal cord injury, an increasing number of brain injuries and technological advancements in product development, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Medical Exoskeletons Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, medical exoskeletons market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key medical exoskeletons companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Exoskeletons Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical exoskeletons market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global medical exoskeletons market during the forecast period. Key medical exoskeletons companies such as ReWalks Robotics Ltd, Wearable Robotics srl, Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC, ExoAtlet, Hocoma, MARSI BIONICS, SL, Ottobock, Gogoa, Gloreha IDROGENET s.r.l., Fourier Intelligence, Shanghai Siyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, BAMA Teknoloji, BIONIK , and several others are currently dominating the medical exoskeletons market.

, and several others are currently dominating the medical exoskeletons market. In December 2021 , Ekso Bionics, a medical equipment manufacturing company based in California , announced the development of new robotic exoskeletons for industrial applications.

Medical Exoskeletons Overview

Medical exoskeletons are medical electrical equipment used to help the physically disabled, injured, or weak people who are unable to walk due to a variety of medical conditions such as SCI, neurological disorders, major trauma such as stroke, cerebral palsy, and so on.

Some human medical exoskeletons are used in physiotherapy and rehabilitation centers for inpatient training and movement. Other industries, including the military and civilians, use this technology to improve soldiers' travel and loading capacities and operators' load-handling capabilities.

Medical Exoskeletons Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical exoskeletons market among all regions. The importance of key growth factors such as the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of strokes and traumatic brain injuries, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing government focus on providing access to healthcare services catering to such indications all aided medical exoskeletons market growth in this region. Moreover, the rising prevalence of spinal cord injury is one of the major factors driving the growth of medical exoskeletons in the North American region.

Medical Exoskeletons Market Dynamics

A variety of factors are driving up product demand in the medical exoskeletons market. One major factor is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of spinal cord injury is a major factor driving the demand for medical exoskeletons. Moreover, the increasing number of brain injuries is expected to drive the medical exoskeleton market during the forecast period.

However, several technological limitations and the higher cost of the devices may limit the growth of the medical exoskeletons market.

Additionally, the medical exoskeletons market has experienced a brief downturn as lockdown restrictions were imposed as a necessary precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. One of the most significant effects of lockdowns was the disruption of global production processes and supply chains. Along with this, the significant decrease in medical procedures due to prioritizing COVID-19 infection-associated patient load resulted in a significant decrease in product demand. However, the medical exoskeletons market is recovering, with numerous COVID-19 vaccines being approved and administered globally, and activities in various areas, such as medical services, have begun, presenting a positive growth environment for the medical exoskeletons market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 18.23 % Projected Medical Exoskeletons Market Size by 2027 USD 807.30 Million Key Medical Exoskeletons Companies ReWalks Robotics Ltd, Wearable Robotics srl, Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC, ExoAtlet, Hocoma, MARSI BIONICS, SL, Ottobock, Gogoa, Gloreha IDROGENET s.r.l., Fourier Intelligence, Shanghai Siyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, BAMA Teknoloji, BIONIK, among others

Medical Exoskeletons Market Assessment

Medical Exoskeletons Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Upper Extremity and Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity and Lower Extremity

Market Segmentation By Technology: Passive and Powered

Passive and Powered

Market Segmentation By Mobility: Fixed/Stationary and Mobile

Fixed/Stationary and Mobile

Market Segmentation By Age Group: Adults and Pediatric

Adults and Pediatric

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Exoskeletons Market 7 Medical Exoskeletons Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

