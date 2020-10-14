The global digital therapeutics market is projected to be worth over USD 8.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%, claims Roots Analysis
14 Oct, 2020, 19:15 BST
Recent advances in information technology and biomedical science have enabled the development of a number of versatile digital solutions that are capable of either mimicking or augmenting, the fundamental qualities of pharmacological interventions
LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030 (Based on Type of Solution (Software Solution, Gaming Solution and Combination Solution), Type of Therapy (Curative and Preventive), and Purpose of Solution (Medication Replacement and Medication Augmentation" report to its list of offerings.
According to experts, digital therapeutic solutions are primarily based on behavior modification and are designed to address a variety of therapeutic needs across a wide range of disease indications. Several digital solutions have also been developed to enable remote doctor-patient consultations. Such solutions have witnessed a surge in adoptions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
To order this 500+ page report, which features 160+ figures and 200+ tables, please visit this link
Key Market Insights
Nearly 230 digital therapeutic solutions are currently available / under development
Close to 45% of the aforementioned solutions are standalone software applications targeting more than 60 unique indications.
Over 85% of digital therapeutic solutions are intended to replace medication
Such solutions are currently available / being developed to treat neurological disorders (27%), mental health problems (24%), and certain metabolic disorders (24%). Alternatively, some digital health products are designed to augment the effect of conventional therapeutics and are currently being considered for treating substance use disorders and few mental health problems.
220+ clinical trials, focused on digital therapeutics, have been registered since 2004
Around 80,000 patients have been enrolled in clinical research initiatives aimed at validating the efficacy of digital therapeutics, and generate real world evidence concerning their efficacy and safety. Close to 50% of such trials have been / are being conducted in the US.
Nearly USD 1.9 billion invested by both private and public investors in this domain
~85% of the total capital raised for digital therapeutics-related initiatives has been from venture capital investors, featuring over 370 participants.
Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~42%, between 2015 and 2019
More than 70% of the reported deals were established after 2017, with the maximum activity being reported in 2019. Majority of the instances captured in the report were focused on pilot product offering (29%) and research and development agreements (21%).
North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share by 2030
The market in Asia-Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (23.2%). In 2030, digital solutions targeting metabolic disorders are likely to represent the largest market share, in terms of revenues from product sales (26%), followed by those intended for mental health problems (20%) and neurological disorders (19%).
To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions?
- What are the most popular therapeutic areas addressed by digital health solutions?
- What are the key factors influencing the price of digital therapeutics?
- What is the trend of capital investments in the digital therapeutics market?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the digital therapeutics market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
- What are the anticipated future trends related to digital therapeutics?
The USD 8.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the digital therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:
- Type of Solution
- Standalone Software Application
- Software Application + Device + Personal Coach
- Software Application + Device + AI Support
- Software Application + Device
- Software Application + AI Support
- Software Application + Personal Coach
- Other Types of Solutions
- Purpose of Solution
- Medication Replacement
- Medication Augmentation
- Type of Therapy
- Curative
- Preventive
- Business Model
- Business to Consumer (Patients and Caregivers)
- Business to Business (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Employers and Pharmaceutical Companies)
- Therapeutic Areas
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Chronic Pain
- Mental Health Problems
- Metabolic Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Sleep Disorders
- Substance Use Disorders
- Others
- Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, digital therapeutic solutions are likely to witness enhanced adoption due to their broader applicability, remote guidance and other advanced features, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to their developers. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with following industry experts:
- Eran Ofir (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Somatix)
- Edouard Gasser (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Healthcare)
- Stephanie Tilenius (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vida Health)
- Adam Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health)
- Vijay Ravindran (Chief Executive Officer, Floreo)
- Palakh R Sarogi (Vice President, Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics), Arani Sarkra (Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics) and Yolande D'Mello (Marketing and Public Relations, Wellthy Therapeutics)
- Amelie Janson (Communication Manager, Voluntis)
- Anonymous (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UK based Small-sized Company)
The research covers brief profiles of key players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions; other popular industry players featured in the report include:
- Akili Interactive
- Beats Medical
- Big Health
- Bold Health
- Click Therapeutics
- CureApp
- dreem
- Ehave
- Ginger
- Happify Health
- inMotion VR
- Kaia Health
- Lark Health
- Mahana Therapeutics
- MindMaze
- Noom
- NOVOSI
- Omada Health
- Palo Alto Health Sciences
- Pear Therapeutics
- Vida Health
- Welldoc
- ZOLL Medical
For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/digital-health-market-focus-on-digital-therapeutic-monitoring-and-diag/208.html
You may also be interested in the following titles:
1. AR / VR Based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030
2. AI-Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market, 2020-2030
3. Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030
Contact:
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415
+44 (122) 391 1091
Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com
SOURCE Roots Analysis