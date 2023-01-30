The Global Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Expected to Rise Substantially Owing to an Overall Increase in the Incidence of Asthma Across the World [200-Pages] | Acclaimed by Research Dive

Global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market is expected to grow mainly due to growing incidences of asthma. Ambulatory surgery centres sub-segment is likely to be highly dominant. North America market is expected to grow with a high CAGR by 2031

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Forecast Analysis

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global bronchial thermoplasty catheter market is expected to register a revenue of $5,416.8 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market

The report has divided the bronchial thermoplasty catheter market into the following segments:

End Use: ambulatory surgery centres and hospitals

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment (Highest CAGR/Revenue during 2022-2031) End User Ambulatory Surgery Centers The comfortable environment and specialized outpatient surgical services provided by ambulatory surgery centers is expected to help in the growth of this sub-segment. Region North America Increasing asthma attacks among people of this region and rise in the number of hospitalizations of asthma patients in the U.S. is projected to become the two main growth drivers of the market in this region.

Dynamics of the Global Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market

Over the years, there has been a rise in the incidence of asthma across the globe which is expected to become the primary growth driver of the bronchial thermoplasty catheter market in the forecast period. Additionally, growing pollution and associated problems are anticipated to push the market forward. However, according to market analysts, lack of skilled operators and infrastructure might become a restraint in the growth of the global market.

Growing susceptibility of global populations to dust allergy is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of bronchial thermoplasty catheter procedure for asthma disease recovery is expected to help the bronchial thermoplasty catheter market register substantial growth in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The bronchial thermoplasty catheter market, too, was negatively impacted by the pandemic. The pandemic saw a shift in focus from asthma to Covid-19. As a result, mostly critical Covid-19 patients were being admitted in the hospitals which brought down the number of asthma-related hospitalizations drastically. This, in turn, brought down the growth rate of the bronchial thermoplasty market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Market

Currently Boston Scientific is the only manufacturing company in the bronchial thermoplasty catheter market. The upcoming players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to gain an entry in the market.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market:

