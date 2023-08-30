The Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of ~11% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Bioreactors and fermenters play an indispensable role in the upstream biomanufacturing by providing requisite conditions for the production of high-value products, including recombinant proteins, and tissue engineered constructs

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the imperative need for advanced bioreactors and fermenters for the production of biopharmaceuticals, precision medicine, and vaccines. Stakeholders have been actively engaged in developing biomanufacturing equipment with advanced features, including built-in sensors, controllers, and automated systems.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 255 players claim to manufacture bioreactors and fermenters

This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of start-ups / small companies (up to 50 employees) and mid-sized companies (51-500 employees), which collectively represent over 90% of the total number of players in this domain. In addition, nearly 50% of the firms engaged in this domain are based in Asia-Pacific.

Over 130 players currently manufacture bioreactors and fermenters intended for use across various scales, from preclinical research to commercial production

Further, over 10% of the firms can manufacture equipment with 3D cell culturing capability. In addition, close to 80% firms manufacture bioreactors and fermenters for batch bioprocesses, followed by players manufacturing continuous biomanufacturing equipment.

The installed bioreactors and fermenters are estimated to have the capacity of manufacturing 12.5 million liters of biologics, globally

At present, the major proportion (close to 65%) of this capacity is installed at facilities of in-house biologics manufacturers. Further, nearly 70% of the overall bioreactors and fermenters capacity is installed at the facilities based in North America and Europe.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 70% share of the market, in 2035

The current market is driven by the revenues generated by sales of bioreactors and fermenters used for manufacturing antibodies (close to 40%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, majority share (~80%) of the overall market in 2035 is likely to be captured by bioreactors and fermenters supporting batch and fed-batch bioprocesses.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the top players in the global bioreactors and fermenters market?

What is the global market size of bioreactors and fermenters?

What are the factors driving the global bioreactors and fermenters market?

Which region has the highest market share in global bioreactors and fermenters market?

What are the leading market segments in global bioreactors and fermenters market?

Which segment, in terms of bioreactor / fermenter capacity, accounts for the largest share in the global bioreactors and fermenters market?

What is the growth rate (CAGR) in the global bioreactors and fermenters market?

What are the upcoming trends in the global bioreactors and fermenters market?

The financial opportunity within the global bioreactors and fermenters market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

Bioreactors



Fermenters

Fabrication Material

Glass



Stainless Steel



Single-use

Type of Bioprocess

Batch and Fed-batch



Continuous

Type of Biologic

Antibodies



Vaccines



Cell Therapies



Other Biologics

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

The report also includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in manufacturing bioreactors and fermenters; each profile includes a brief overview of the company, along with information on its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Applikon Biotechnology

Bionet

Cytiva

Eppendorf

Merck

Ollital Technology

Parr Instrument Company

Sartorius

Shanghai Bailun Biological Technology

Solaris Biotech

Solida Biotech

Zhengzhou Laboao Instrument Equipment (LABAO)

