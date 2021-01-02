On the first day of 2021, at 10am, a volunteer team consisting of writers, artists, Communist Youth League members and ordinary citizens walked onto the Trestle Bridge (one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Qingdao) to distribute the mystery boxes to the passersby. The program's launching ceremony was originally scheduled to take place there, but was canceled due to the precautions against COVID-19. However, this made the gift-giving more surprising.

"I've received gifts from my family, lover and friends, but it was the first time that I received a gift from a city. What's a special love confession!" said a young tourist from Shanghai.

"The gift is so exquisite and creative. I've been moved by the city's sincere welcome," said Miss Wang from Shenzhen.

Five young people from Shandong province's Tai'an and Liaocheng, Shanxi province's Datong, Sichuan province's Liangshan and Anhui province's Chaohu, who entered a university in Qingdao after the 2020 national college entrance exam, also expressed their gratitude and blessings for the city.

It is learnt that the program attracted 100 Qingdao-native writers, artists, exhibition planners and movie stars who are living in and outside Qingdao to make short videos as endorsers for the city. In their videos, they hold the "blue gift box" in their hands to introduce the program to the viewers.

Different recipients could find different gifts in the mystery boxes they got. It might be a book about the city's culture and folk customs, a ticket for a local museum, or a beautiful postcard designed based on the wood engraving picture titled "My Qingdao" created by Qingdao-born artist Jiang Yongjie for the program. Besides, each of them could get a Red Run apple, a specialty of Qingdao's Baoshan Town.

It is reported that the "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future. The city in robust development will prepare more gifts to give more surprises to both local citizens and guests from other places.

