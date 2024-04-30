The GCC Data Center Market Investment to Reach $7.22 Billion by 2029 - Get Insights on 79 Existing Data Centers and 73 Upcoming Facilities Across the GCC - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the GCC data center market is growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/gcc-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report

GCC Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton

GCC Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 7.22 Billion (2029) Market Size (Area) 2,485 thousand sq. Feet (2029) Market Size (Power Capacity) 451 MW (2029) CAGR Investment (2023-2029) 10.14 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029



The GCC data center market is emerging as one of the world's most prominent data center markets, with many global data center investments. Rise in advanced technology such as AI, 5G technology, digitalization, expanding undersea cable connectivity, adoption of sophisticated technology, formation of free trade zones, government plans, and other factors creating market expansion. The presence of global cloud providers, such as AWS, Oracle, and Google Cloud, will also drive data center investments. In February 2023, Microsoft planned to launch an Azure cloud region in Saudi Arabia, expected to drive cloud adoption in the GCC region. A high internet penetration rate and increase in social media use will generate considerable data in the region, thereby increasing demand for data centers.

Key Highlights

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have emerged as market leaders of the region, equipped with sophisticated technology, cutting-edge safety/control systems, and a dominant market share. Kuwait , Qatar , Bahrain , and Oman are also on the way to emerge as leaders in these fields, with developments happening gradually.

have emerged as market leaders of the region, equipped with sophisticated technology, cutting-edge safety/control systems, and a dominant market share. , , , and are also on the way to emerge as leaders in these fields, with developments happening gradually. The GCC data center market is on a solid growth trajectory, and the market's investments are growing significantly from existing operators and new entrants. In 2023, investments in the market contributed to over 30% of share out of the total investments in the Middle East .

Investment Opportunities in the GCC Data Center Market

In September 2023 , Microsoft and G42 announced its plans to jointly offer sovereign cloud services in the UAE and expand the tech giant's existing data center infrastructure.

, Microsoft and G42 announced its plans to jointly offer sovereign cloud services in the UAE and expand the tech giant's existing data center infrastructure. In October 2023 , the UAE-based technology company G42 merged its subsidiaries, namely Inception, G42 Cloud, and Injazat, to form Core42, a new potential AI and data services powerhouse.

, the UAE-based technology company G42 merged its subsidiaries, namely Inception, G42 Cloud, and Injazat, to form Core42, a new potential AI and data services powerhouse. In 2022, Equinix is developing a new data center facility, SN1, in Salalah, with an investment of around $14 million and will house 125 rack cabinets. The facility is likely to become operational by Q4 2024.

and will house 125 rack cabinets. The facility is likely to become operational by Q4 2024. Gulf Data Hub is one of the leading operators with big plans for the GCC countries. The company is developing over 45 data center facilities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia , Bahrain , Kuwait , Qatar , and Oman . The company plans to develop 20 data center facilities in Riyadh , Jeddah , and Dammam in Saudi Arabia .

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/gcc-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size is available regarding investment, area, and power capacity.

Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the GCC region.

An assessment of the data center investment in the GCC region by the data center operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the GCC region.

A detailed study of the existing GCC data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the GCC

Facilities Covered (Existing): 79



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 73



Coverage: 6 Countries



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

The GCC data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Vendors

Prominent Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Airedale

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Envicool

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Constructors

AECOM

AlDar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Edarat

EGEC

ENMAR ENGINEERING

Harinsa Qatar

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC

ISG

LAING O'ROURKE

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction Group

MIS

NDA Group

Orascom Construction

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

RED Engineering

RW Armstrong

Shaker Group

Sterling and Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

United Egypt

Prominent Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Adgar Investments and Development

Amazon Web Services

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Microsoft

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Serverfarm

Turkcell

Türk Telekom

Telecom Egypt

Tencent

New Entrants

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

EDGNEX

Global Technical Realty

Infinity

Quantum Switch

ZeroPoint DC (NEOM)

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



Oman



Qatar



Kuwait



Bahrain



The Other Middle Eastern Countries

North Africa

Morocco



Egypt



Other North African Countries

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/gcc-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Middle East Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Middle East Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028

Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2024-2029

Middle East and North Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401399/gcc_datacenter_arizton_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg