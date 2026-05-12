The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

News provided by

The Galien Foundation

12 May, 2026, 08:00 GMT

-- Winners to be Announced on 11th June at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2026 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation." Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 11th June at the Natural History Museum in London. To learn more and secure your ticket to the event, please visit our website here.

"Annually, the Prix Galien UK awards remind us that innovation in life sciences is not just about discovery, it's about impact," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee. "It is a privilege to return to this year's Prix Galien UK Awards to recognise the latest cohort of innovators who embody the UK's unwavering commitment to transforming scientific breakthroughs into better outcomes for patients, worldwide."

The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee will be evaluating the innovation demonstrated throughout each product's scientific development, clinical application, and utility. Further consideration is given to the insights it has advanced in biomedical science and the product's tangible impact on human health.

"The Prix Galien stands as a global tribute to the power of human ingenuity in advancing health across the world," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to continuing to honour those whose vision and dedication push the boundaries of medical progress as we approach the 2026 Prix Galien UK Awards."

The 2026 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates are as follows:

Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates) 

Company

Product

Autolus Ltd

Aucatzyl

Kristal Biotech

Vyjuvek

Volition

Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test

Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates) 

Company

Product

August International Limited

AI-Powered Real-time Telehealth Scheme

Evaxion

AI-Immunology™ platform

Evinova

Unified Trial Solution

Gulsine ltd.

A2P2 Platform

HARLEYDOC

HARLEYDOC APP

House of Possibility Limited
(TRADING AS RAPID TAPPING)

Rapid Tapping®

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (UK) Ltd

Rejoyn

Perspectum

CoverScan

SökerData

SökerScan

Viscera Technologies Ltd

Quantico

Best Medical Technology (Candidates) 

Company

Product

MiniMed

MiniMed Go Smart MDI system

Novocure UK Limited

Optune Gio

Nyxoah SA

Genio

Smith & Nephew Medical Ltd.

RENASYS EDGE

THERMOTRAUMAPORT LTD

THERMOTRAUMAPORT

U-test diagnostics

U-test @ Home

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates) 

Company

Product

AbbVie UK

Elahere®

Aventis Pharma (SANOFI)

TZIELD

Blueprint Medicines, a Sanofi company

Gilead Sciences Ltd

Sunlenca/Yeytuo

Incyte Biosciences UK Ltd

Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) 15 mg/g cream

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK

Iptacopan▼

PhytoQuest Limited

Q-actin®

Servier Laboratories Ltd

Voranigo▼

Shionogi

Fetcroja

ViiV Healthcare

Apretude

Best Public Sector Innovation (Candidates) 

Company

Product

BioDundee

BioDundee's Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem

University College London Centre for Digital
Public Health in Emergencies (UCL dPHE)

Digital platform for vector-borne diseases (VBD) surveillance and early warning in Brazil and Madeira

University of Glasgow

Intensive low-calorie weight management programme to induce type 2 diabetes remission

University of Liverpool

Liverpool's COVID-19 Trio: ISARIC (clinical characterisation), SMART (testing) and AGILE (trials)

University of Liverpool and Liverpool University
Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

LDIR Tech

Well Cool Clothing Ltd

Well Cool Patient Wear

Best Health Equity Innovation (Candidates) 

Company

Product

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clinical Trials Designed with Patients, for Patients: RISE UP Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Program

Eli Lilly as the Sponsor in collaboration with 
North West e-Health, Health Innovation
Manchester and the University of Manchester

An open-label, pragmatic clinical trial in a UK real world setting in people living with obesity

HARLEY of LONDON

Harley Wellness Dollar Empowering Community Health, Wellness and Lifestyle

National Institute for Health and Care
Excellence (NICE)

NICE technology appraisal guidance (TA1044) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for
treating severe sickle cell disease in people 12 years and over. TA1044

Nuffield Department of Primary Care
Health Sciences University of Oxford

Centre for Research Equity through pharmacy, communities and healthcare

ProFactor Pharma

Affordable recombinant Factor VIII

Quercis Pharma AG

Kinisoquin™

Sisters of Support CIC

Sisters of Support

The Drug Discovery Unit, University of Dundee

Drug Discovery for Neglected Infectious Diseases

University of Glasgow

Enabling equitable access to lifesaving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis

The Prix Galien Awards were established in 1970 and launched in the UK in 1990 and have been awarded to 62 products since its inception. Winners are selected every year by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which comprises 12 experts in the field, and includes a number of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health, globally.

During the ceremony, the 2026 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Dame Kate Bingham, Former Chair of the UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr John-Arne Røttingen, MD, PhD, CEO, Wellcome; Committee Member, Prix Galien Bridges.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2026

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics
Committee Chair

Professor Jane ADAM
Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Alison CAVE, PhD
Chief Safety Officer, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Professor Jesse DAWSON
Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Doctor Stephanie KUKU
Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant – Hardian Health, Board Trustee – The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR, OBE
Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew MORRIS, CBE
Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon PEACOCK, CBE
Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Doctor Lauren WALKER
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Professor Dame Moira WHYTE
Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation 
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the United States and the UK. Expansion is currently underway in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognises up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honours the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

See the UK Hall of Fame: https://infogram.com/prix-galien-uk-since-1990-1hnp27e0qqyzn4g.

Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/ 
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):
Julian Tyndale-Biscoe
Finn Partners
Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com
+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com
646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592709/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners Recognising Excellence in Life Sciences Innovation

The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners Recognising Excellence in Life Sciences Innovation

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced the winners of the 2025 Prix...
The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2025 Prix Galien UK...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics