The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

News provided byThe Galien Foundation
12 May, 2026, 08:00 GMT
-- Winners to be Announced on 11th June at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London
LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2026 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation." Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 11th June at the Natural History Museum in London. To learn more and secure your ticket to the event, please visit our website here.
"Annually, the Prix Galien UK awards remind us that innovation in life sciences is not just about discovery, it's about impact," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee. "It is a privilege to return to this year's Prix Galien UK Awards to recognise the latest cohort of innovators who embody the UK's unwavering commitment to transforming scientific breakthroughs into better outcomes for patients, worldwide."
The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee will be evaluating the innovation demonstrated throughout each product's scientific development, clinical application, and utility. Further consideration is given to the insights it has advanced in biomedical science and the product's tangible impact on human health.
"The Prix Galien stands as a global tribute to the power of human ingenuity in advancing health across the world," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to continuing to honour those whose vision and dedication push the boundaries of medical progress as we approach the 2026 Prix Galien UK Awards."
The 2026 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates are as follows:
Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)
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Company
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Product
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Autolus Ltd
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Aucatzyl
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Kristal Biotech
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Vyjuvek
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Volition
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Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test
Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates)
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Company
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Product
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August International Limited
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AI-Powered Real-time Telehealth Scheme
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Evaxion
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AI-Immunology™ platform
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Evinova
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Unified Trial Solution
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Gulsine ltd.
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A2P2 Platform
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HARLEYDOC
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HARLEYDOC APP
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House of Possibility Limited
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Rapid Tapping®
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Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (UK) Ltd
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Rejoyn
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Perspectum
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CoverScan
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SökerData
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SökerScan
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Viscera Technologies Ltd
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Quantico
Best Medical Technology (Candidates)
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Company
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Product
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MiniMed
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MiniMed Go Smart MDI system
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Novocure UK Limited
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Optune Gio
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Nyxoah SA
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Genio
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Smith & Nephew Medical Ltd.
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RENASYS EDGE
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THERMOTRAUMAPORT LTD
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THERMOTRAUMAPORT
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U-test diagnostics
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U-test @ Home
Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates)
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Company
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Product
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AbbVie UK
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Elahere®
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Aventis Pharma (SANOFI)
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TZIELD
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Blueprint Medicines, a Sanofi company
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Gilead Sciences Ltd
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Sunlenca/Yeytuo
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Incyte Biosciences UK Ltd
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Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) 15 mg/g cream
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Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK
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Iptacopan▼
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PhytoQuest Limited
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Q-actin®
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Servier Laboratories Ltd
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Voranigo▼
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Shionogi
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Fetcroja
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ViiV Healthcare
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Apretude
Best Public Sector Innovation (Candidates)
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Company
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Product
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BioDundee
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BioDundee's Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem
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University College London Centre for Digital
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Digital platform for vector-borne diseases (VBD) surveillance and early warning in Brazil and Madeira
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University of Glasgow
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Intensive low-calorie weight management programme to induce type 2 diabetes remission
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University of Liverpool
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Liverpool's COVID-19 Trio: ISARIC (clinical characterisation), SMART (testing) and AGILE (trials)
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University of Liverpool and Liverpool University
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LDIR Tech
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Well Cool Clothing Ltd
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Well Cool Patient Wear
Best Health Equity Innovation (Candidates)
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Company
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Product
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Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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Clinical Trials Designed with Patients, for Patients: RISE UP Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Program
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Eli Lilly as the Sponsor in collaboration with
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An open-label, pragmatic clinical trial in a UK real world setting in people living with obesity
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HARLEY of LONDON
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Harley Wellness Dollar Empowering Community Health, Wellness and Lifestyle
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National Institute for Health and Care
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NICE technology appraisal guidance (TA1044) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for
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Nuffield Department of Primary Care
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Centre for Research Equity through pharmacy, communities and healthcare
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ProFactor Pharma
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Affordable recombinant Factor VIII
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Quercis Pharma AG
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Kinisoquin™
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Sisters of Support CIC
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Sisters of Support
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The Drug Discovery Unit, University of Dundee
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Drug Discovery for Neglected Infectious Diseases
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University of Glasgow
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Enabling equitable access to lifesaving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis
The Prix Galien Awards were established in 1970 and launched in the UK in 1990 and have been awarded to 62 products since its inception. Winners are selected every year by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which comprises 12 experts in the field, and includes a number of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health, globally.
During the ceremony, the 2026 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Dame Kate Bingham, Former Chair of the UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr John-Arne Røttingen, MD, PhD, CEO, Wellcome; Committee Member, Prix Galien Bridges.
Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2026
Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics
Committee Chair
Professor Jane ADAM
Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE
Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter
Alison CAVE, PhD
Chief Safety Officer, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Professor Jesse DAWSON
Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow
Doctor Stephanie KUKU
Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant – Hardian Health, Board Trustee – The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL
Professor Sudhesh KUMAR, OBE
Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)
Professor Andrew MORRIS, CBE
Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh
Professor Sharon PEACOCK, CBE
Master of Churchill College Cambridge
Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford
Doctor Lauren WALKER
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool
Professor Dame Moira WHYTE
Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
Today, the Prix Galien operates in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the United States and the UK. Expansion is currently underway in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.
In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.
The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognises up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honours the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
See the UK Hall of Fame: https://infogram.com/prix-galien-uk-since-1990-1hnp27e0qqyzn4g.
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