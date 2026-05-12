The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

-- Winners to be Announced on 11th June at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2026 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation." Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 11th June at the Natural History Museum in London. To learn more and secure your ticket to the event, please visit our website here.

"Annually, the Prix Galien UK awards remind us that innovation in life sciences is not just about discovery, it's about impact," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee. "It is a privilege to return to this year's Prix Galien UK Awards to recognise the latest cohort of innovators who embody the UK's unwavering commitment to transforming scientific breakthroughs into better outcomes for patients, worldwide."

The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee will be evaluating the innovation demonstrated throughout each product's scientific development, clinical application, and utility. Further consideration is given to the insights it has advanced in biomedical science and the product's tangible impact on human health.

"The Prix Galien stands as a global tribute to the power of human ingenuity in advancing health across the world," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We look forward to continuing to honour those whose vision and dedication push the boundaries of medical progress as we approach the 2026 Prix Galien UK Awards."

The 2026 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates are as follows:

Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)

Company Product Autolus Ltd Aucatzyl Kristal Biotech Vyjuvek Volition Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test

Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates)

Company Product August International Limited AI-Powered Real-time Telehealth Scheme Evaxion AI-Immunology™ platform Evinova Unified Trial Solution Gulsine ltd. A2P2 Platform HARLEYDOC HARLEYDOC APP House of Possibility Limited

(TRADING AS RAPID TAPPING) Rapid Tapping® Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (UK) Ltd Rejoyn Perspectum CoverScan SökerData SökerScan Viscera Technologies Ltd Quantico

Best Medical Technology (Candidates)

Company Product MiniMed MiniMed Go Smart MDI system Novocure UK Limited Optune Gio Nyxoah SA Genio Smith & Nephew Medical Ltd. RENASYS EDGE THERMOTRAUMAPORT LTD THERMOTRAUMAPORT U-test diagnostics U-test @ Home

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates)

Company Product AbbVie UK Elahere® Aventis Pharma (SANOFI) TZIELD Blueprint Medicines, a Sanofi company

Gilead Sciences Ltd Sunlenca/Yeytuo Incyte Biosciences UK Ltd Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) 15 mg/g cream Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Iptacopan▼ PhytoQuest Limited Q-actin® Servier Laboratories Ltd Voranigo▼ Shionogi Fetcroja ViiV Healthcare Apretude

Best Public Sector Innovation (Candidates)

Company Product BioDundee BioDundee's Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem University College London Centre for Digital

Public Health in Emergencies (UCL dPHE) Digital platform for vector-borne diseases (VBD) surveillance and early warning in Brazil and Madeira University of Glasgow Intensive low-calorie weight management programme to induce type 2 diabetes remission University of Liverpool Liverpool's COVID-19 Trio: ISARIC (clinical characterisation), SMART (testing) and AGILE (trials) University of Liverpool and Liverpool University

Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust LDIR Tech Well Cool Clothing Ltd Well Cool Patient Wear

Best Health Equity Innovation (Candidates)

Company Product Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Clinical Trials Designed with Patients, for Patients: RISE UP Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Program Eli Lilly as the Sponsor in collaboration with

North West e-Health, Health Innovation

Manchester and the University of Manchester An open-label, pragmatic clinical trial in a UK real world setting in people living with obesity HARLEY of LONDON Harley Wellness Dollar Empowering Community Health, Wellness and Lifestyle National Institute for Health and Care

Excellence (NICE) NICE technology appraisal guidance (TA1044) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for

treating severe sickle cell disease in people 12 years and over. TA1044 Nuffield Department of Primary Care

Health Sciences University of Oxford Centre for Research Equity through pharmacy, communities and healthcare ProFactor Pharma Affordable recombinant Factor VIII Quercis Pharma AG Kinisoquin™ Sisters of Support CIC Sisters of Support The Drug Discovery Unit, University of Dundee Drug Discovery for Neglected Infectious Diseases University of Glasgow Enabling equitable access to lifesaving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis

The Prix Galien Awards were established in 1970 and launched in the UK in 1990 and have been awarded to 62 products since its inception. Winners are selected every year by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which comprises 12 experts in the field, and includes a number of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health, globally.

During the ceremony, the 2026 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Dame Kate Bingham, Former Chair of the UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr John-Arne Røttingen, MD, PhD, CEO, Wellcome; Committee Member, Prix Galien Bridges.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2026

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics

Committee Chair

Professor Jane ADAM

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Alison CAVE, PhD

Chief Safety Officer, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Professor Jesse DAWSON

Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Doctor Stephanie KUKU

Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant – Hardian Health, Board Trustee – The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR, OBE

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew MORRIS, CBE

Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon PEACOCK, CBE

Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Professor Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Doctor Lauren WALKER

Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Professor Dame Moira WHYTE

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the United States and the UK. Expansion is currently underway in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognises up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honours the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

See the UK Hall of Fame: https://infogram.com/prix-galien-uk-since-1990-1hnp27e0qqyzn4g.

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

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