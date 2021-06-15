The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform to Meet the Needs of the Modern Workforce

Integrated employee experience features set a new bar for advanced workforce management solutions designed for global enterprises

LIVONIA, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software , the leading provider of enterprise SaaS-based workforce management solutions today announced the availability of its WorkForce Suite with a fully integrated set of employee experience (EX) capabilities designed to facilitate meaningful, in-the-moment interactions between managers and their deskless employees. Critical capabilities delivered in the newest release include two-way communications and real-time workforce data, which managers can use to engage staff, capture feedback, and act on employee sentiment. Harnessing these digital interactions through the WorkForce Suite can drive more effective employee engagement, provide for a safer, more compliant work environment, and boost employee retention for greater organizational resiliency and agility.

"In our work with some of the largest global employers, we can see that focusing on improvements to employee experience are being prioritized even more highly than before the pandemic," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "A tightening labor market, lower barriers to job change, and an increasingly diverse and digitally native employee population with higher expectations creates a demand for employers to re-imagine their workforce management technology and include solutions aimed at improving the employee experience."

Today, there are 2.7 billion deskless workers in the global workforce—many of whom indicate a disconnect due to a growing technology gap, which makes it difficult for employers to communicate with employees and keep their workforce engaged at scale.

A 2021 survey recently conducted by WorkForce Software revealed a significant disparity in how employers and employees perceive the digital and technological support provided to meet workplace needs. According to the report, employers felt they had provided adequate job training, employee recognition, and scheduling flexibility, among other criteria, but many employees surveyed disagreed. This disconnect further exacerbates the struggle many organizations face to retain talented employees.

"Companies can no longer afford to consider solutions primarily aimed at the office worker and must include solutions that work for the entire workforce, especially those who don't perform their work from behind a desk," said Morini. "To cultivate an inclusive corporate culture with highly engaged employees, companies must now invest in solutions that offer the consumer-grade experiences modern workers expect while enabling organizations to adequately engage their employees and keep operations running efficiently."

Organizations can now benefit from advancements to the WorkForce Suite that include:

WorkForce Experience – Creates powerful employee experiences that strengthen workplace bonds with communication and collaboration channels, easy access to information, in-the-moment feedback, micro-training, self-service, and automation.

WorkForce Labor Forecasting – Harnesses the power of machine learning to improve forecast models by evaluating new and historical data to more accurately predict labor needs and demand levels and ensure optimal staffing.

WorkForce Scheduling – Enables a flexible, collaborative approach to scheduling while still ensuring the needs of the business and internal and external policies are met. Employers can ensure qualified employees are placed when and where work needs to happen, while employees can communicate availability and resolve last-minute conflicts.

WorkForce Insights – Assists managers and executives to make faster, more accurate decisions based on key performance indicators, dynamic executive dashboards, data visualizations, and real-time insights that help them proactively take action to avoid undesirable labor costs, shortages, or negative employee experiences.

"With these solutions, employers can deliver a compelling value proposition to their employees today and as their needs continue to adapt in the future," said Morini.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit WorkForceSoftware.com.

