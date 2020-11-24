The future of the Mediterranean area after the pandemic

Sixth edition of the MED-Dialogues Conference promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI

ROME, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, that has been promoted since 2015 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI, this year is held digitally and features over 40 virtual events from 25 November to 4 December 2020.

The conference begins on Wednesday 25 November with a web-held speech by Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Giampiero Massolo, ISPI President. On Friday, December 4, the President of the Italian Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte will close the MED-Dialogues.

The Conference is attended by representatives of major international organizations, academics, entrepreneurs as well as scholars and experts from around the world, with over 40 political leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Ministers of different international realities. Participants among others: Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russia; Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs; Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Iran; Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia; Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, India; Ahmed Maitig, Vice-President of the Libyan Presidential Council, GNA, Libya; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jordan; Riyad al Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Palestine; Othman Jerandi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia; Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates; Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process; Ján Kubiš, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon; Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General.

MED Dialogues 2020 aims to define a "positive agenda" for the Mediterranean area by developing possible shared solutions to health, economic and political risks. Among the strategic issues: the challenges for security, the difficult management of migration in a pandemic period, the revolution in the energy field and the opportunities offered by the transition to a green and sustainable economy.

For the program and more information please consult the MED website where it will be always possible to follow all the events live.

