The Future of Smartphone Design Is Here: Infinix and WGSN Reveal 2025 Smartphone Color Trends Report

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has teamed up with global trend forecasting leader WGSN to launch the "2025 Smartphone Color Trend Report." This report merges WGSN's deep insights into global consumer behavior with Infinix's expertise in technological innovation, highlighting key design trends and introducing three standout colors for 2025: Violet Garden, Misty Aqua, and Blossom Glow. Through this collaboration, Infinix aims to bring cutting-edge, trending design and personalization to its new ZERO 40 Series, offering a more artistic and tailored experience for young consumers.

6 Global Trends Driving Forces: STEPIC Drivers 2025

The Infinix x WGSN 2025 Trend Report features six key forces—"STEPIC Drivers"—that will shape global economic, technological, environmental, and cultural development. These macro forces are set to play a pivotal role in the global economy and business landscape by 2025 and beyond. The report identifies significant global trends, from political instability and economic uncertainty to the decentralization of digital culture, migration waves, the rise of the space economy, and the AI-driven "synthetic creativity" revolution, all of which will have profound impacts on the future.

These trends have sparked three core emotional needs among young consumers: Idleness (seeking personalization and self-expression in a complex environment), Radical Acceptance (pursuing balance and connection with nature under pressure), and Rational Optimism (finding a positive outlook through technological progress). According to WGSN's forecasts, future designs will focus more on the use of natural materials and textures, such as stone surfaces rich in sensory experience and storytelling. Additionally, the mechanization of geometric patterns and the use of color variations will play a crucial role in design, meeting young consumers' demand for personalization and quality.

Infinix ZERO: From Global Insights to Design Innovation

As consumer electronics and mobile devices increasingly double as fashion accessories, color has taken on a more crucial role in defining personal style. Vibrant and distinctive colors allow users to express their individuality, making them a key attraction for those who value self-expression. Recognizing this trend, WGSN developed the 2025 Smartphone Color Trend Report, which Infinix has applied to the ZERO 40 Series, resulting in a new lineup of colorful, trend-driven smartphones.

Yuan Zou, IMC Director at Infinix, shared his inspiration for the ZERO 40 Series: "Color is not just a designer's individual creation; it comes from listening to the real world and the voices of our users. Understanding is what determines the depth and empathy in design expression. In this regard, the ZERO Series resonates strongly with WGSN. As the report highlights, today's consumers favor minimalism and a high-quality lifestyle while seeking a natural and health-conscious way of living. This inspired us to incorporate natural textures and soft tones into our design. The creation of the leaf vein stone pattern on the ZERO 40 Series is rooted in our deep pursuit of tranquility."

Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix, added, "Rational Optimism drives our confidence in technology. In the ZERO 40 Series, we've captured this through innovative design. The use of velvet sand craftsmanship gives the phone a refined texture and premium feel. These elements, paired with thoughtful color and material choices, create a warm, comforting experience that reflects technological sophistication while conveying elegance and assurance."

3 Color Trends: Let Colors Tell the Story

In collaboration with WGSN, Infinix introduces three trend-setting colors for 2025: Violet Garden, Misty Aqua, and Blossom Glow, each thoughtfully integrated into the design and features of the ZERO 40 Series.

Violet Garden : This captivating purple exudes mystery and inspiration, combining past memories, present beauty, and future hopes. The rich depth of this color complements the velvet metallic sand texture of the ZERO 40 5G, adding a ceremonial elegance that enhances its refined design, making it both fashionable and sophisticated.

Blossom Glow: Soft and elegant, this pink symbolizes hope and renewal, like blooming flowers. Paired with the velvet sand finish, it brings a sense of warmth and positive energy to everyday use, perfect for those seeking self-expression and inner balance. The smooth surface not only feels luxurious but also reflects the light in a way that highlights its delicate hue.

Misty Aqua: A refreshing light blue that echoes nature's rhythm and energy, Misty Aqua is modern, vibrant, and versatile, transcending gender and seasonal boundaries. The aqua-inspired texture seamlessly integrates with the slim design of the ZERO 40, making it suitable for any occasion. Its dynamic sheen brings a lively yet calming effect, adding a touch of vitality and style to your day.

These colors are not just visually appealing but are intricately tied to the advanced design features of the ZERO 40 Series, creating a product that is as much a work of art as it is a piece of technology.

Pricing & Availability:

Starting at $289, the Infinix ZERO 40 will be available in Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black.

Starting at $399, the Infinix ZERO 40 5G will be available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black.

Pricing will vary by region, with details to be announced at regional launches.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About WGSN

WGSN is the world's leading consumer trend forecaster. Our accurate forecasts provide global trend insights, expertly curated data and industry expertise to help our clients understand consumer behaviour and lifestyles, create products with confidence and trade at the right time.

