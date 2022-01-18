The Future of Protein Production Announces Preliminary Agenda for 2022 Virtual Summit

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future-Proof Group, the organisers of the Future of Protein Production Summit have announced the preliminary agenda for their upcoming conference, scheduled for March 8-10, 2022.

Touted as 'The World's Largest Alternative Protein Technology Conference', The Future of Protein Production Summit is a calendar event targeting companies involved in making the global food system more sustainable. Over 1000 attendees are expected to converge online for the three-day virtual conference, which will showcase the latest research and trends to help develop sustainable production technologies and exploration of highly sustainable processes and solutions to help make the global food system more sustainable, kind, and fair for the planet, people, and animals.

Seventy-five of some of the industry's biggest names have been listed in the preliminary speaker lineup. The speakers include:

Tim Finnigan , Chief Scientific Advisor - Quorn Foods

Isabelle Privat , Plant & Nutrition Department Head - Nestle

Lou Cooperhouse , CEO - BlueNalu

Dalal AlGhawas, Program Director - Big Idea Ventures Singapore

Paul Shapiro , CEO - Better Meat Co

Stephanie Jaczniakowska, International Head of Food Industry and Retail – ProVeg

Some of the topics to be discussed will include Plant-based Protein, Alternative Dairy, Microbial Fermentation-derived Protein, Cellular Agriculture, Production Costs, Consumer Trends, Marketing Strategy and more.

Community Manager at The Future of Protein Production, Emma Martin, said: "It is wonderful to have such notable experts on board. We will announce the full programme as we draw closer to the conference date."

Tickets for the virtual conference are currently on sale with an Early Bird Pass priced at $475. Conference participants will have access to 24 hours of content live and on-demand for 30 days following the show as well as hours opportunities to network and promote their businesses. For the complete preliminary agenda, or to purchase tickets for the virtual conference, visit: https://www.futureofproteinproduction.com.

Media contact:

Emma Martin

Email: fpp@future-proofgroup.com

SOURCE Future-Proof Group