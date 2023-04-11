The Future of Online Gambling

JOHANNESBURG, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South African players have many choices when looking for online gambling action. However, despite the growth of the industry, South Africa has made interactive online casino games illegal, including games of chance. The good news is that new legislation was proposed in 2022 to regulate and control remote gambling activities in the country. South African Casinos Group examines the proposed new laws, the economic impact of the industry, and the potential for South Africa to become a major player in the African online gambling market.

The Current Status of Online Gambling in South Africa

The main reason that the online gambling industry in South Africa is booming is due to South Africans' love for sports betting and increased economic prosperity. This leads to more disposable income for leisure activities like online gambling. Online gambling is also very accessible in South Africa. More people have mobile phones than land lines. Even in the poorest areas, mobile cellular access is massive. Exciting trends in the future include the metaverse, investment in AR and VR technology, and the rise of online crypto casinos. These are all expected to shape the industry in the coming years.

South Africa's Contribution to the African Online Betting Market

The South African gambling market is a major contributor to the African economy. The betting market was valued at R32.7 billion in 2020. The government managed to raise taxes and levies to the total of R3.2 billion.

Alongside this, Kenya and Ghana are emerging as potential leading countries in the African online gambling scene, with Kenya's online gambling industry valued at around $40 mn. With new gambling laws for South Africa on the table, the country could become a major player in the African online gambling market.

The Government & Tax

The proposed legislation aims to regulate and control remote gambling activities while providing better public protection. These laws could create a more transparent, regulated, and safer environment for players and operators alike, while contributing to the nation's economic growth.

More About the Proposed New Laws

The proposed legislation aims to regulate and control remote gambling activities in South Africa. The full text of the legislation has not yet been published, but it is expected to cover five areas, including the regulation of licenses issued by provincial authorities and procedures relating to objections from issuing licenses. The legislation aims to address the erosion of the rule of law and criminal activity associated with unregulated gambling activities. Once the laws are implemented, South Africa could emerge as a leader in the online gambling industry on the African continent.

What to Expect Next

The future of online gambling in South Africa looks promising. The proposed legislation is expected to create a more regulated and safer environment for online casino real money players and operators. It will in turn also contribute to the growth of the African online gambling market. The South African government has been able to raise significant tax revenue from the industry, and the implementation of the new laws could further boost the industry's economic impact. As the laws are implemented, South Africa could become a leader in the African online gambling market.

While one can't predict exactly what's going to happen with gambling in South Africa, one can rest assured that they will have plenty of great regulated online casinos to pick from. These casinos will keep giving quality gambling options, and they'll adapt, whatever the future brings. South African gamblers will continue to be in good hands, with plenty of fun, safe, and creative gaming experiences waiting for them.

SOURCE South African Casinos