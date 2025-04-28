The future of mobility is happening at MOVE in London this June

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's #1 converged mobility event returns to ExCeL, London on 18-19 June, uniting the global mobility ecosystem for 2 days.

MOVE provides an unparalleled opportunity for every vertical within the ecosystem to come together, learn, innovate, do business, and push boundaries.

The event brings together the world's leading mobility players from over 80 countries, forming the ultimate meeting place for automakers, battery manufacturers, transport operators, investors, fleet managers, autonomous companies and more.

Why attend 6-7 events a year when you can attend one?

With 4,000+ attendees, 500+ speakers, 150+ sponsors and exhibitors, 200+ start-ups and premium content across 20 stages, you can't afford to miss out.

OUR 20 STAGES:

Day One

Business Models

MaaS

Intelligent Infrastructure

Fleets & Commercial Vehicles

Regulation, Liability & ESG

Tech Data Innovation

Energy & Charging

Autonomous Vehicles

Commerce

Day Two

Micromobility

MaaS II

Bus & Public Transport

Fleets & Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles II

Tech Data Innovation

Energy & Charging

Battery Tech

Connectivity

https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/move