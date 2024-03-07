The future of eMobility relies on collaborative data sharing and standardization

Rapid uptick in EV demand underscores the importance of interoperability and information sharing

Inconsistencies and a lack of connectedness are frustrating the customer journey

Getting interoperability right will provide new commercial opportunities to win over the customer and capture value

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EY predicts that by 2030 there will be more than 75m electric vehicles (EVs) roaming across different charging networks in Europe. With each stakeholder in the EV ecosystem generating data, this rapid uptick in volume will heighten the importance of interoperability and information sharing. A new report from EY and European energy industry body Eurelectric – How do we solve the challenge of data interoperability in e-mobility? – explores how the sharing of data in a non-discriminatory and standardized way will help improve the overall EV experience for consumers and unlock value for ecosystem players.

Serge Colle, EY Global Energy & Resources Leader, says:

"eMobility is about more than just the technological switch from combustion engines to electric vehicles. It's about connecting the worlds of transport, energy and the built environment, and the future value that this interconnectedness can deliver.

Realising this future state, however, depends on data interoperability and information sharing between stakeholders – and getting there is a challenge. Overcoming this will help to improve the overall EV experience and enable ecosystem players to unlock value from a raft of new opportunities."

The report assesses data interoperability across three principal eMobility activities, exploring key interactions and the current maturity of data transfer, as well as outlining opportunities and solutions:

Charging station optimization: Strategically sited charging stations provide EV users with easy access and convenience, reducing range anxiety, enhancing the driver experience, and encouraging widespread EV adoption. In Europe, the number of public charging points has increased by 40%, from around 530,000 in 2022 to 744,000 in 2023, but as EV uptake accelerates, there will need to be an ongoing and proportional increase. Improving data interoperability can provide insights into where new charging stations are required based on driver usage-patterns and available grid capacity, informing infrastructure planning and investment.

Intelligent grid integration: Smart charging enables energy optimization, which allows EVs to react to energy price, grid capacity and availability of renewables to initiate charging. By sharing data between different systems and stakeholders, charging schedules can be optimized based on the grid's capacity in real-time, weather forecasts, time-of-use electricity rates, and individual driver needs. Data interoperability is also crucial for vehicle-to-grid services, where EVs can feed energy back into the grid during peak times. For this to work smoothly, data from the grid, the charging station, and the EV needs to be harmonized.

Optimized charging experience: An optimized charging experience offers user-friendly, consistent and seamless access to charging infrastructure across different charging networks. Interoperability between data systems contributes to a better user experience for drivers, who benefit from real-time information on charging station availability, pricing and compatibility with their vehicles. This empowers drivers to make informed decisions and plan their routes efficiently, reducing range anxiety and promoting EV adoption.

Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric Secretary General, says:

"Mass market uptake of EVs is ultimately about a smooth and seamless customer experience. Better data flows are paramount to achieve that."

New commercial opportunities

Getting the mechanics of data interoperability right will allow organizations to consider what ancillary activities to pursue in this new and dynamic environment.

Serge says: "EV ecosystem players are already exploring new commercial opportunities, crossing into adjacent services, and competing to win over the customer and capture value. We expect to see greater cross-over and innovation as the customer journey is redesigned and commercial lines are redrawn. As well as players merging and acquiring the assets and capabilities that allow them to operate in the extended ecosystem."

