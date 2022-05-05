The Future Investment Initiative Institute announces its regional summit titled Inclusive ESG for Emerging Markets

At the summit, FII institute will present a proprietary new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology developed for informing and accelerating ESG investments in emerging economies.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is hosting a summit, ESG in Emerging Markets, at Rosewood London, England on May 20, 2022, from 9:00 - 16:00. The summit will bring together international investors, world leaders, thought leaders, policy makers, global CEOs, and heads of sustainability to discuss and shape the future of ESG, particularly in emerging markets.

At the event, FII Institute will anchor two major themes: The Future of ESG and The Future of Sustainability, with more than 40 international leaders and experts slated to speak including:

H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF, Chairman of FII Institute, Chairman of Saudi Aramco)

(Governor of Saudi Arabia PIF, Chairman of FII Institute, Chairman of Saudi Aramco) H.E. Dr. Yasmine Fouad (Minister of Environment of Egypt )

(Minister of Environment of ) Larry Fink (CEO of Blackrock)

(CEO of Blackrock) Senator Matteo Renzi (Former Prime Minister of Italy )

(Former Prime Minister of ) Noel Quinn (Global CEO of HSBC Holding).

(Global CEO of HSBC Holding). Vincent Keaveny (Lord Mayor of the City of London )

Furthermore, FII Institute will unveil a proprietary new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology, developed for informing and accelerating ESG investments in emerging economies.

According to FII Institute CEO, Richard Attias, "The planet has huge problems with climate, with destruction of nature and with peace and security. But we also have enormous resources, including our shared humanity. We believe ESG is a critical tool for bringing us together and directing capital to meet these challenges. At the Institute our work is inspired by a new generation of leaders, many of whom are women, many even under the age of 40. These leaders will be in attendance at this event, and they are the motivators and drivers of the change we need."

While the use of ESG standards to make investment decisions is on the upswing globally, with assets projected to reach USD $53 trillion, about a third of global AUM, by 2025, the lack of a framework for effectively implementing ESG in emerging economies is a stumbling block for investors. With FII Institute ´s proprietary measurement framework, developed in conjunction with investors, global corporations and FII Institute ´s strategic partners we will finally have the tool required for developing sustainable investment strategies in these markets.

The event, which fulfills the institute's XCHANGE pillar, is in line with its focus area of Sustainability. The Institute has a mandate to have an impact on humanity across four areas of focus: AI & Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

The event is one part of a series of events the Institute is hosting, which will culminate in the 6th edition of the annual FII Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in October.

