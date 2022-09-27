THE FUTURE ADOPTION OF XR BY INDUSTRIES AT THE HEART OF A WORLD-EXPERTS PANEL INCLUDING VIRTUALWARE, UNITY, HTC VIVE AND MAGIC LEAP

BILBAO, Spain, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The current state of XR adoption by industrial corporations will be at the heart of this year's Immerse Global Summit Europe (IGS Europe) and of a ground-breaking panel co-organized by David Moreno, CMO of Virtualware; Mark Gröb, Head of Immersive Tech at UPS; and Cindy Mallory, emerging tech strategist and president of the New York Chapter of the VR/AR Association.

The panel will be held on September 28th as part of the three-day IGS Europe event at the Savoy Palace in Funchal (Madeira, Portugal).

The panel, organized by the VRAR Association Enterprise Committee, will include John Cunningham, Head of Government and Aerospace Solutions at Unity; Pearly Chen, VP Business Development & Partnerships of HTC Vive; Lisa Watts, VP Product Marketing and Developer Programs at Magic Leap; and Amy Peck, CEO of EndeavorXR. The panel chaired by David Moreno, Chief Marketing Office of Virtualware, will analyze the evolution, current state and future potential for onboarding and scalability of XR.

"It will be a great opportunity to share our passion, vision, and experience with such talented professionals and tech leaders from the XR industry," said Moreno, from Virtualware.

Among the issues in focus will be the future and current state of XR for enterprise and industry, the barriers companies face when adopting virtual reality (VR) solutions, and the future of industrial applications of VR.

"XR has much more significance and applicability than what is geared towards the end consumer or entertainment. Thanks to the application of XR, we can reduce risks and improve efficiency, ensure that collaboration between teams is global and make the world a better place," Moreno explained. "We will discuss the state-of-the-art of XR for the Enterprise, as well as its evolution and forecasts for XR onboarding and scalability in enterprises."

The Immerse Global Summit (IGS) is now in its fifth year of serving the immersive technology ecosystem, hosting world-class conferences and exhibitions in North America and Europe that span enterprise and consumer technologies. The event in Portugal is organized by the VR/AR Association, an international body that fosters collaboration between stakeholders in the sector.

Over 100 companies, more than 500 attendees, and around 100 speakers are expected to attend IGS Europe in Portugal, in which more than 20 industry verticals will take part.

"We have worked endless hours to bring the best speakers from around the globe to cover all immersive tech topics including metaverse, blockchain, web3, virtual and augmented reality, digital fashion, digital humans, enterprise, and more," said Anne-Marie Enns, Executive Producer of the Immerse Global Summit.

VIROO, THE ALL-IN-ONE VR SOLUTION FOR THE INDUSTRY

Virtualware is a pioneer of the VR industry worldwide.

Virtualware's flagship VIROO platform is an all-in-one VR solution that can create, deploy, and scale VR without limitations. VIROO® rooms allow multiple users to work at full scale in the same physical space, a critical advancement destined to become a must-have in B2B VR solutions. VIROO® also enables the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications remotely. The platform aims to become the standard for industrial VR applications worldwide.

"VR is one of the most important enabling technologies in the market today, a technology with remarkable potential for disruption," said David Moreno, CMO at Virtualware.

ABOUT VIRTUALWARE

Founded in 2004 by its CEO, Unai Extremo, and its CTO, Sergio Barrera, Virtualware is considered a leader in the application of immersive technologies.

The company has its head office in Bilbao (Spain), a branch office in Toronto and a network of partners worldwide. Its staff of 45 people includes engineering experts who have completed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. The company's clients include significant world-class multinationals such as General Electric Hitachi, Alstom, Land Rover Jaguar, Iberdrola, Petronas, Repsol, Bayer and Merck.

In November 2021, Virtualware was named as the world's Innovative VR Company at the VR Awards, the latest in an extensive list of honors.

SOURCE Virtualware