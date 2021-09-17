The FTE Summit Kicks off the Mykonos Decade

ZURICH and ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Investment Partners AG announces its 12th Annual Follow The Entrepreneur (FTE) Investor Summit – FTE Mykonos 2021 – at the Royal Myconian Hotel kicking off on the 1st of October until the 5th of October – https://globalftenetwork.com

VIP believes that Greece will become one of the most important investment opportunities over the next decade. The risk and uncertainty previously associated with the Greek market is leaving, and VIP sees a future in Greece and Mykonos where institutional capital will be pursuing the investment opportunities that are emerging. Greece's position as one of the most ecologically gifted, beautiful to live in locations will also help to position the country as a net beneficiary of the post COVID world.

Due to the Mitsotakis Government's continued focus on growth and innovation and the Digital Property ID, an unprecedented increase in Foreign Direct Investment into the country from institutional sources is already starting to occur. Less than two weeks ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis set new growth targets for the Greek economy with a focus on youth and climate. This program was set against a Greek economy which is now expected to grow by 5.9% in 2021, up from 3.6% forecast previously. A wide-ranging set of measures will see the introduction of a digital card providing access to services for young Greeks in addition to specific revisions to tax on income and consumption across the economy.

We share Greece's ambition. From our perspective, Technology Disrupters Continue to Grow Bringing Ecosystem Economics® to Industries by which we mean Clear Economics and a new Common Sense. New Beneficial Business Models are emerging in industries which incorporate shared economics for all parts of the ecosystem – the consumers, the providers of the platform, and legacy players from the industry.

The FTE Mykonos 2021 will showcase contributions from industries as varied as EVs, sustainable mobility, home technology, digital assets and securities, and venture capital. In the same way that VIP identifies opportunities in the technology and venture capital arenas, we are spotting them in a variety of markets today. There is a multiplier effect for our investors by collaborating across tech, VC, and property.

Thematically, VIP's medium term investment strategy will be highlighted in Mykonos through a focus on six key Ecosystems, each of which we see emerging and evolving into mature investable sectors. These will be represented by key participants from each Ecosystem at the FTE Mykonos 2021:

The Electric Vehicle /Sustainable Mobility Ecosystem

Kevin Loman , IQ Power

, IQ Power

Rob Gorby , DRIVE Software Solutions

, DRIVE Software Solutions

Richard Parris , SABIEN Technologies, Green Technologies

, SABIEN Technologies, Green Technologies

Grant Stem , Proton Energy





, Proton Energy Property/ Home Technologies

Miltos Kambourides / Dolphin Capital Partners



Christos Vlachos , a leading Architect in Nature-related Architecture

, a leading Architect in Nature-related Architecture

Ellie Perlman - a real estate investor who owns multifamily properties across the U.S.

- a real estate investor who owns multifamily properties across the U.S.

Anthony Codling – Twindig – Fractionalised Property





– Twindig – Fractionalised Property Digital Assets & Digital Securities

Bill Barhydt / ABRA

/ ABRA

Tal Elyashiv / SPICE VC

/ SPICE VC

Christian Schmitz /RICEX





/RICEX Personal Digital Security

Adam Roosevelt – National Security Expert and Military Intelligence

Supporting these innovative entrepreneurs are the New Investment Models which are emerging to support and nurture them. The FTE Mykonos 2021 will host presentations and opinion from a range of investors who have made it happen.

AnD Ventures – leading the reinvention of venture capital with their Studio concept

Agada Nameri / Sarasin Safra in Israel – private banks focused on backing entrepreneurs

/ Sarasin Safra in – private banks focused on backing entrepreneurs Tim Shields – how to build a tech firm today versus how to build one 20 years ago

– how to build a tech firm today versus how to build one 20 years ago Dermot Hill – Stakeholderz, a leading angel network in the United Kingdom

For 12 years, we have hosted the FTE Summit in locations across Europe, bringing 200 investors and entrepreneurs together each year. Our delegates represent a diverse group from 30 nationalities, with a strong (40%) female representation. A third of delegates are accompanied by their partners. The average net worth of our audience is £25m and a significant proportion fly privately to the Summit's location.

Commenting on the 12th annual FTE Summit, Julie Meyer MBE, CEO of VIP, said:

"Society works best when it's organised around the entrepreneur. We showcase the best on stage at the FTE each year. This year we begin our Mykonos Decade."

Notes for Editors

VIVA Investment Partners is an investment firm based in Zollikon, Switzerland, led by Dr Julie Meyer, MBE. VIP manages 4 venture capital funds, and invests their own capital into technology disrupters.

VIP's unique approach to supporting entrepreneurs and investors stems from its Investment Strategy: Ecosystem Economics®. VIP is able to identify new beneficial business models in which all players in the ecosystem – consumers, providers of the platform and legacy firms from the industry – can prosper. VIP can help start-ups accelerate their growth trajectory to achieve the maximum valuation at exit. Equally, for investors, VIP helps de-risk the investment management process; it offers the VIP Multi-Manager Investment Platform, providing advisory services to venture capital funds.

VIP was founded by leading PE and tech entrepreneurs including John Porter (Tesco, Verifone, AML Analytics, Copperfield), Richard Parris (SABIEN Technologies), Michael Moszynski (London Advertising), and Julie Meyer (First Tuesday, Ariadne Capital, EntrepreneurCountry). From this provenance, we see this opportunity, and for these reasons, we host our FTE Investor Summit in Mykonos this year and for the decade to come.

SOURCE VIVA Investment Partners AG