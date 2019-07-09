The Friends of Zion Museum Presents New Commemorative US-Israel Stamps With US Ambassadors to Europe

FOZ only produced 20 copies of their new exclusive collection of US-Israel stamps, and were given to influential guests at the end of the celebratory evening. Some of the recipients of this unique gift include US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, US Ambassador to Portugal George E. Glass, US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, Fox News' Mark Levin, and other members of the US delegation.

At the event, Friends of Zion unveiled a private, seven-piece commemorative stamp collection. It was issued in limited print and has been created in tandem with the Israeli Postal Service. These stamps are a symbolic testament of shared values, an unbreakable bond that compares to none, and the cultural affinity between the United States and the State of Israel. United States Ambassador to Israel David Freidman stated at the event that "nobody can do it alone and everyone needs a partner." The State of Israel is honored to have the United States as its partner and loyal ally.

At the ceremony, the Friends of Zion Museum also bestowed the "Friends of Zion Award" unto Miriam and Sheldon Adelson for their unwavering support of the State of Israel and the Jewish through their philanthropic work. FOZ also presented Fox News' Mark Levin, who is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Mark Levin Show, Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, and a former adviser in the Reagan administration, was honored with the "FOZ Defender Award" for his steadfast support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The Friends of Zion Museum and their partners have recently surpassed 62 million supporters, making them the largest religious page in the world and the 37th largest page on Facebook.

The Friends of Zion Museum is launching a $100 million project to help educate pro-Israel supporters globally. Its goal is to share with the world the achievements the State of Israel and to build support in the challenges that it faces. FOZ is currently developing an Ambassador Institute which includes the first Christian Zionist think tank, a communications center, and an online university. It has become one of the top must-see sites in Israel for all tourists and Israeli residents.

The Friends of Zion Museum books tours online at https://www.fozmuseum.com/visiting/ or by calling the Reservations Department at +972-2-532-9402.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944452/Friends_of_Zion_Museum_stamps.jpg

SOURCE Friends of Zion Museum