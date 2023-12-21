The first Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development commenced in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development, co-hosted by All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, commenced on 20th December in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. Themed "Blessings from Five Continents in 'Fuzhou': Overseas Chinese Building Chinese Dream", the conference aims to unite overseas Chinese wisdom and collaborate towards realizing China's dream, according to the Publicity Team of the Conference. Based in Fujian, the event serves the entire nation, with a focus on engaging overseas strength. It seeks to establish a platform for sharing industry insights, talent policies and measures, fostering interactions among overseas Chinese professionals. Additionally, the event serves as a showcase for overseas Chinese academic and innovation accomplishments, and a platform to connect talents, projects and capital from overseas Chinese communities, featuring participation of over 1,000 guests from 37 countries and regions.

In the plenary session, Avram Hershko, the Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry in 2004, addressed the event via video, and Fuzhou city read out the Fuzhou Declaration of the New Generation of Overseas Chinese.

Various activities, including 4 industrial connection activities, 2 science and technology competitions, 4 thematic forums, 1 exhibition, 3 supporting activities and 2 promotion events of the guest of honour, were organized to foster collaboration. All efforts are made to highlight the strategic emerging industries such as new energy and new materials, artificial intelligence, ocean economy and biomedicine, and encourage effective connection of projects and human resources among government, enterprise and university. A series of activities of "Overseas Chinese Wisdom" are also established to invite domestic and overseas scientific and technological elites in competitions, discovering and fostering high-quality tech professionals with international vision.

