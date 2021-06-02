The First NFT Social Network - Introducing Nafter

HANOI, Vietnam, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 will forever be remembered as the year NFTs entered the public consciousness, with demand for blockchain-based assets surging across the world. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The value of the entire NFT market has grown from less than $41 million three years ago to $338 million at the end of 2020, representing an increase of 724%. This rapid Increase is driven by newly minted crypto millionaires and billionaires looking to diversify their bitcoin holdings and recent headlines involving the growing interest of celebrities and businesses looking to leverage this cutting-edge technology. Such as Rapper Snoop Dogg launching his first NFT collection or public companies such as Scienjoy Holding Corporation launching virtual worlds and games featuring NFTs. Given this historical moment, we believe the time is right for a dedicated NFT social network built for creators and fans alike.

Transforming Momentos Photos Into Coveted NFTs

What is Nafter?

Nafter is the first NFT Social Network and marketplace.

With NFT trade volumes soaring and more use-cases emerging, Nafter allows influencers to make the most of this exciting new industry and creatively respond to fan demand.

Through the platform, these influencers can convert memorable photos into digital collectibles that can be acquired by followers.

And the best part? No technical knowledge is required: Nafter automates the whole process, allowing influencers to transform stunning snaps into collectible NFTs at the touch of a button.

A one-of-a-kind platform, Nafter helps to drive engagement among fan bases by enabling well-known figures to create NFTs that capture a moment in time. Followers get to lay their hands on unique tokens that they can cherish for years, sell or trade.

It really is as simple as:

Taking a photo on your smartphone

Minting it as an NFT on Nafter

Posting it to the Nafter marketplace

Sharing and selling to fans

Nafter isn't just for influencers. It's open for everyone: for photographers, artists, sportspeople, musicians, celebrities, and creators. It's for anyone with a following that wants to unlock value by commoditizing special moments.

The great thing about Nafter is, fans get to decide which NFTs are valuable and which are not. In this way, influencers will learn to build better connections with their audience and deliver content that hits the spot.

Although there are plans to roll out support for multiple cryptocurrencies, the native $NAFT token is the gem of the platform: using $NAFT means zero transaction fees!

On May 14 Nafter was listed on Pancakeswap.

An Ambassador Program for Creators and Influencers

Nafter Ambassadors are presently waiting for the ball to drop. In a moment they will be spreading the word and minting high-powered content for their followers.

Moreover, Nafter is actively recruiting top-notch content creators and influencers to become a part of the Ambassador Program and mint their own unique tokens. All the perks include:

Early access to the MVP of the Nafter App

Access to white-glove onboarding to Nafter by Nafter's social media team

Early access to Creator Staking Pools

Nafter has already gathered large names and influencers.

Bombshell Serbian TV Personality Stanija Dobrojevic Joins Nafter Ambassador Program to сreate NFT's for her 1 Million+ Fanbase. The next influencer is Dorien Rose, Actress, Model and Animal activist from Netherlands.

And each day a lot of other Ambassadors join Nafter. They will be among first to start posting and minting their content on Nafter App once it goes live.

Nafter is looking for creatives who are extremely passionate about the NFT trend and anxious to supply their audience, which has to be significant on at least one social platform, with real value.

Sounds great? Apply now .

Nafter will launch the MVP of the app soon in July. Make sure you get a seat.

