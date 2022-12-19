HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Miss IMX Contest organized by International MotorXpo Hong Kong (IMXHK), the largest automotive-themed event in Hong Kong, was successfully concluded on December 11, 2022. Miss IMX winners were selected and revealed by utilizing the latest Web3 NFT voting technology provided through the strategic partnership of IMXHK and iSHANG, a technology company focusing on NFT and Web3.0 business. The winners are as follows: Miss IMX champion is @Copy, 1st runner-up is @MiFan, and the dual 2nd runner-up are @Wendy and @Selina.

The First Miss IMX Contest Winners Revealed By Utilized the Latest Web3 NFT Voting Technology from iSHANG to Overcome Limitations of Traditional Voting

Dora Li, Business Development Director at IMXHK said, "We are very delighted that through strategic partnership with iSHANG, we can deploy the latest Web3 technology to ensure the fairness and excitement of voting experience of the first Miss IMX Contest, and breakthrough the limitations of traditional voting systems."

Michael Leung, Co-Founder & President of iSHANG commented, "NFT has developed from game-based items - 1.0 - to digital art - 2.0 - to now being a multi-purpose decentralized application that is adopted and used by brands, enterprises, financial institutions, public organizations, and governments - NFT 3.0. We believe the strategic cooperation between the IMXHK and iSHANG can create unique advantages of connecting the physical world with digital space, expediting IMXHK to expand the footprint into the metaverse and Web 3.0 space, facilitating new marketing opportunities and opening up new target customer groups."

Web3.0 Voting System – Transparent and Real-time

The first Miss IMX contest has pioneered using NFT voting mechanism as a key part of the election results. To ensure the fairness and excitement of voting experience, participants voted by minting a new NFT at the campaign website (https://ishang.com/drops/ms-imx/), with each NFT equal to one vote (which cannot be resold). All the votes were tracked by the iSHANG NFT Voting System that is powered by the Blockchain technology. The voting status was displayed in iSHANG system in real-time. The iSHANG NFT Voting System not only ensured safety, transparency, confidentiality and real-time processing, it also provided other benefits as below –

Voters can be anonymous

All voting records are securely stored

The voting results cannot be tampered or falsified (including sponsors and suppliers)

The system automatically collects and processes votes in real-time with minimal labour

The votes can be monitored by anyone at any time

All voting results can be audited and verified to ensure correct calculation

"Royal Series NFTs"

As the Miss IMX winners are confirmed, iSHANG will now create a collector's version of the "Royal Series NFT" of the Miss IMX winners. Each participant who voted for the winners will receive a free collector's version of this "Royal Series NFT." These unique "Royal Series NFT" will feature dynamic gifs or short videos of the Miss IMX winners, and can be freely priced and resold on the iSHANG NFT marketplace and other NFT marketplaces (i.e: OpenSea).

About iSHANG Technology Limited (iSHANG)

iSHANG is the first NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service) platform that provides enterprises with different types of NFT solutions and applications through the iSHANG Launchpad. The iSHANG NaaS platform helps enable all businesses launching tailored-made NFT marketing campaigns, integrating NFT technology into their business processes and services, and exploring and creating new Web 3 market opportunities. In addition, iSHANG doubles as an NFT Marketplace designed for unique, exclusive and vetted NFT collections, and facilitating promotion, distribution and secondary transactions. For more information about iSHANG, please visit – www.ishang.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970047/WhatsApp_Image_2022_12_15_at_18_19_20.jpg

SOURCE iSHANG