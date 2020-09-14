The First-Ever Hybrid Exhibition of LED CHINA 2020 Has Concluded in Shenzhen City, China, September 3rd

LED CHINA 2020 featured 572 exhibitors, 5 exhibition topics which extended from LED displays – LED, digital signage, commercial integration, entertainment design, advertising signage, attracted 15,207 visitors, 167 of them came from 31 countries and regions outside of China during 3-day exhibition period.

The concurrent events of LED CHINA 2020, the first edition of Entertainment Design Expo and Commercial Integrated Systems China offer new components to the exhibition. Latest technology and products related to LED displays, such as acoustics, stage lighting and stage equipment, were included into the show.

At the LED displays pavilion, all big names in the LED industry gathered under one roof. Top LED manufactures such as Leyard(Planar), Unilumin, INFILED, Gloshine, Lightlink, Dicolor, LAMP, AOTO, Esdlumen, Desay, Univiewled, control systems providers such as Novastar, Colorlight, Magnimage, RGBLink can be all seen at the show, as well as the latest innovations of the highly concerned topics, such as Mini/Micro LED, COB Packing,"5G Internet + 8K Displays".

LED CHINA Live, The B2B Online Webcast Platform Launched by LED CHINA Team, Received Near 150 Thousand Views Over the Exhibition Period.

Travel restriction remains because of COVID-19, overseas visitors are having troubles to enter China and visit exhibitions in person. To provide an on-going opportunity for the industry to source, learn and interact under such circumstance, LED CHINA Live online webcast platform was introduced. On the platform, besides the live streaming hosted by LED CHINA 2020 exhibitors to present their new products, educational conferences and exhibition live tours were also available.

From the move-in day to the latest day of LED CHINA 2020, Aug. 31 ~ Sept. 3, totaling 5 days, LED CHINA Live received attention from 125 countries and regions, 145,538 pageviews and 20,172 visits on its webcasts.

If you did not join us, you may login to our platform anytime to check out the live replays. Access to LED CHINA Live: https://bit.ly/3bSu4bC

Looking forward to Seeing You Next Year April 1-3

Next year, the 2021 edition of LED CHINA, Commercial Integrated Systems China, Entertainment Design Expo, Digital Signage China will take place April 1-3, the venue remains at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in China. The exhibition will be continually running in both physical and virtual models.

Established in 2005, LED CHINA is the initiator of international LED exhibition in the world. Being the benchmark of the global LED industrial chain, LED CHINA· Shenzhen is devoted to build a one-stop trading platform with a wide range of LED related products, LED applications in different industrial fields.

Informa Markets Trust, a joint venture of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer in the world. It has over 11,000 staff and provides business service to over 40 countries for more than 50 different industries. Over 500 leading exhibitions across the globe are organised by Informa Markets.

