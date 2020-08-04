The First-Ever Cannabis Business Competition Show, The Next Marijuana Millionaire™ Releases Its First-Look Trailer

BigMike releases the first-look trailer exclusively on CNN Entertainment , the highly-anticipated reality show where sixteen budding entrepreneurs compete for the ultimate prize, testing their business savvy, character and stamina. Each elaborate challenge reflects the real-life intensity of trying to make it in today's booming cannabis industry.

The winner claims the grand prize worth up to $1 million and a partnership with BigMike that will change not only their life, but the direction of the multibillion-dollar cannabis market.

The full-season of The Next Marijuana Millionaire™ https://themjmshow.com/ premieres globally August 15, 2020 on major streaming services including Amazon Prime and Pluto TV. Viewers can also tune-in through Apple TV, Roku, Social Club TV, iOS and Android or Smart TV.

The first-ever cannabis business competition show has an international footprint with subtitles available in multiple languages.

Cannabis will skyrocket to a $30-billion global industry by 2022, and everyone wants in. Who will become The Next Marijuana Millionaire™?

The competition is fierce. The stakes have never been higher.

Follow @mjmshow @bigmike

Founder and CEO of Advanced Nutrients , the "Godfather of Good Cannabis," Michael "BigMike'' Straumietis is highly sought after in Hollywood, having lent his expertise as an advisor to Emmy-winning shows including Showtime's Weeds, the CSI franchise, and Seth Rogan's film, Pineapple Express. Since 1983, BigMike has overseen the cultivation of millions of plants and is responsible for 53 innovations in the world of cannabis cultivation, helping to bring the plant to its true genetic potential. He founded Advanced Nutrients in 1999, introducing the world's most complete cannabis growing nutrient system. BigMike has also been featured on numerous news outlets, including Cheddar, Huffington Post, Fox Business, Business Insider, Entrepreneur and Yahoo! Finance.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Clarie Darnell

Ph: 310-270-5054

Advanced Nutrients

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223614/Next_Marijuana_Millionaire_Trailer.mp4 |

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223615/NMJM_Logo.jpg





Related Links

http://www.advancednutrients.com/



SOURCE Advanced Nutrients