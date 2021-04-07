The first electric CUPRA, at -30ºC

- The CUPRA Born undergoes final winter testing near the Arctic Circle prior to its launch

- More than 1,000 tests in which engineers put its cutting-edge technology, dynamism and comfort to the test

MARTORELL, Spain, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter-time just a few kilometres from the Arctic Circle. Temperatures reaching 30 below zero and a circuit on a 6 km2 frozen lake. The CUPRA engineers have spent two years in this harsh environment, using cutting-edge technology to take the development of the CUPRA Born to the highest level.