The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved today, February 9, 2022, a supplement to the Finnish language merger and listing prospectus (the "Merger Prospectus") concerning the merger between Valmet Oyj ("Valmet") and Neles Corporation ("Neles") (the "Merger").

The supplement relates to Valmet's financial statements review as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, published on February 3, 2022, and Neles' financial statement review as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, published on February 4, 2022. Additionally, the supplement relates to a notice to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Valmet to be held on March 22, 2022, published on February 3, 2022, and the proposals by the Board of Directors of Neles to the Neles Annual General Meeting 2022, published on February 4, 2022.

The Merger Prospectus and the supplement to the Merger Prospectus will be available starting on February 9, 2022 on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/merger and on Neles' website at www.neles.com/merger as well as at Valmet's registered office at Keilasatama 5, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland, at Neles' registered office at Vanha Porvoontie 229, FI-01380 Vantaa, Finland and at the reception of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland. The English language translation of the Merger Prospectus (the "English Merger Prospectus") and the supplement to the English Merger Prospectus and the supplemented Swedish language translation of the summary of the Merger Prospectus will be available starting on February 9, 2022 on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/merger and on Neles' website at www.neles.com/merger.

Information on Valmet and Neles in brief

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy. Valmet's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 3.9 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Neles is one of the leading providers of mission-critical flow control solutions and services for process industries. With our global team of experts and innovative solutions, we help our customers to improve their process performance and ensure the safe flow of materials. Neles is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 611 million in 2021. Neles employs about 2,950 people in approximately 40 countries.

