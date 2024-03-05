The Financial Times names Enfuse Group a leading UK consultancy for 3rd year running

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfuse Group has been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the UK's leading Management Consultants & Consulting Networks for the third year in a row, including recognition in 3 distinct categories.

The Financial Times have released their seventh annual list of the UK's Management Consulting firms most recommended by their clients and peers. Compiled by the Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, the list rates consultancy firms across 16 sectors and across 14 different types of specialist work.

This year, Enfuse Group are delighted to announce they have won awards in 3 categories: IT Strategy, Innovation Growth & New Business Modelling, and Organisation & Change. These 3 categories are part of Enfuse Group's key offerings to their clients and underpins their exponential growth since their inception.

The results are based on 3 different surveys: one among the consultancy's peers, including partners and executives from consultancies evaluating other consultancies, and two among clients evaluating consultancies they have worked with directly. Ratings are then awarded to firms and networks in different categories according to their performance across these 3 surveys and how often they are recommended.

Enfuse Group, founded by Graeme Curwen and Harry Vazanias, pride themselves on the impactful transformation work they do and the reputation they have built with clients and partners as a result.

Graeme Curwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuse Group commented on this win: "This is a great achievement for us here at Enfuse Group and we are proud to be recognised as one of the UK's leading Management Consultancy's for a third year in a row. It means even more as this is voted for by our clients and our peers within the consulting community. Thank you to our amazing people but also to our clients and peers who have made this possible."

The company strives to be the consultancy clients love to work with and people love to work for and are driven by their 4 values: Be Human, Be Candid, Be Relevant and Be Creative. This recognition by the Financial Times is testament to this to the dedication and hard work of everyone at Enfuse Group who work tirelessly to bring this vision to life.