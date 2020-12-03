The Final Day of Rome MED 2020 Is About to Start

The event, which has seen an extraordinary participation so far, is ready for its last day.

ROME, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, that has been promoted since 2015 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI, is coming to an end.

Med, this year in an entirely digital edition, has been attended by over 100 experts and political leaders in more than 40 sessions that addressed some of the most difficult issues concerning the Mediterranean area: security, migration and prosperity. Med 2020 has been focused on "Beyond Covid-19 Navigating Solutions for Post Pandemic Times".

The final day will start at 9am and end at 6pm with the participation of political leaders of extraordinary importance.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, India, Jean Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, France, Niels Annen Minister of State, Germany, Sergey Vitorich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdularahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar, Othman Jerandi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia, Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece, Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Morocco, Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Algeria, Anze Logar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Slovenia, Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Poland, Arancha Gaonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Spain, David Sassoli, President European Parliament, Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative For Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Union.

The event will end with a closing session with Giampiero Massolo, President, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), Italy, Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy and Giuseppe Conte, President of the Council of Ministers, Italy.

It will be possible to watch the event live on ISPI MED website.

Journalists who intend to follow the activities must be accredited, by filling out the form at the following link: https://join.med.ispionline.it/media-accreditation

The complete program is available on Ispi Med website: https://med.ispionline.it/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342025/Med_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ISPI